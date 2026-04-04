Woman Thought She’d Struck Up A Good Friendship With A New Group Of Girlfriends, But What She Overheard Them Saying In A Public Restroom Made It Very Clear That She Was Wrong

When you get serious with a new partner, it’s normal for friend groups to begin to merge.

At the very least, you’ll likely become friends with their friends, and them with yours.

That’s exactly what was happening for the woman in this story – or so she thought, anyway.

But then she overheard something that made her question the nice group she thought she’d joined.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA for avoiding my boyfriend’s friend’s girlfriends after overhearing them talk badly about me? My boyfriend has four best friends he treats like family. His parents have been out of his and his brother’s lives for years, and these friends stepped in as his chosen family. They hang out often, celebrating any occasion, and I’ve been making an effort to join them despite my demanding job. I use PTOs to attend trips or gatherings because I know how much these people mean to my boyfriend. The guys are amazing—supportive and welcoming. Their girlfriends were initially kind, too, adding me to their group chat and checking in regularly. One of them, Jane, works near my office, and we’ve had lunch or gone to the mall together a few times. I was starting to feel comfortable with them, especially Jane, but everything changed recently.

Let’s see how things changed between this woman and her boyfriend’s friend’s girlfriends.

At a recent gathering, I arrived late due to a prior commitment. My boyfriend was already there, and I took a cab to the venue. Before joining the group, I stopped at the restroom to freshen up. While I was in one of the stalls, a group of girls entered. I realized it was the girlfriends, and I was about to step out when I heard my name. They speculated that my boyfriend would dump me soon, criticized how I dress, and said I act self-important because I work. They compared how my boyfriend treats me to how he treated his exes, implying he cared more about them. Then Jane mentioned that he had given me a supplementary credit card, which they used to call me a gold digger, claiming I was only with him for his money.

Yikes! Read on to find out the truth of the situation.

This accusation couldn’t be further from the truth. My boyfriend and I share everything fairly, and I never treat his money as my own. I earn a decent income, carry my own weight, and contribute equally to our relationship. For context, the credit card was given to me months ago for his peace of mind, and I’ve only used it once to buy something for him—a pair of shoes he desperately wanted but couldn’t get himself in time. Jane was actually with me when this happened, and I casually mentioned the card was his after she was surprised I’d charge the shoes to my own card. I didn’t think it would become an issue.

This whole situation left the woman with a lot of feelings.

For a moment, I considered stepping out and confronting them, but I stopped myself because I didn’t want to cause drama. Instead, I waited until they left and then joined the group. What made it worse was how they acted when I entered the room. They greeted me warmly, hugged me, asked why I was late, and how I got there—as if nothing had happened. Watching them act like everything was normal made me feel nauseated.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how things are between them all now.

Since that day, I’ve been avoiding them. I still attend gatherings for my boyfriend’s sake, but I keep my interactions with the girlfriends polite and distant. Jane has noticed my behavior and even complained to her boyfriend about it, saying she’s hurt that I’m avoiding her. This got back to my boyfriend, who confronted me. Jane also came to my office twice to have our usual lunch, but I told her I was busy and avoided her on both occasions. I haven’t told my boyfriend what I overheard because I don’t want to create tension between him and his friends or make him feel like he has to take sides. But I’m struggling to pretend like nothing happened. Am I wrong for avoiding these women and not telling my boyfriend what I heard? AITA?

It’s completely understandable that she would want to avoid the women, now she’s found out how two-faced they really are.

But she shouldn’t be keeping this from her boyfriend – because his friendship with the guys has nothing to do with their girlfriends.

Besides, she could likely do with his emotional support around this.

Let’s see how the Reddit community reacted to this.

This person agreed that she needed to talk to her boyfriend.

While others thought that not doing so was only making the problem worse.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought she should confront the issue publicly.

It’s understandable that she didn’t want to confront the girls at the time and make things awkward for everyone, but instead she’s just sitting alone with the pain of their words.

The best thing she can do is confide in her boyfriend, and allow him to support her and be there for her – because right now she looks like she’s being the unreasonable one.

And she’s done nothing wrong. Far from it.

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