Woman Watched Her Family’s Carefully Planned Home Purchase Fall Apart After Her Sibling Demanded Her New Boyfriend Be Added To The Deed, So Now All Three Of Them Are Stuck In Temporary Housing

Moving in with family to care for an aging parent is a generous arrangement — until someone changes the terms after the house is already sold.

When a woman watched her sibling demand that her brand-new boyfriend be put on the deed of a home funded entirely by their mother’s life savings, her mom drew a hard line and the whole plan collapsed.

Suddenly, everyone was out a place to live.

Keep reading for the full story.

AIO to sibling changing their mind? My sister, mom, and I were planning to move into a home together by selling mom’s home and searching for a bigger one that would accommodate all of our needs. The entirety of the down payment would come from my mom.

At first, everyone agreed it was a good idea.

There was a lot that led up to this, but the main gist of it is that my mom is getting older and was ill, my sister needed stability, and I needed some help taking care of mom. The plan would have benefited all of us in some way — but my sister most, since she would have gotten the majority of the livable house space and wanted to raise a family there so her kids would inherit it. My mom wanted this property to be a family asset so it stays within the family. We all agreed, so mom’s house was sold and now we are in temporary housing and searching for homes.

Then plans started changing.

So my sister got a boyfriend a couple of months ago and said that she would want kids with him within two years max. But then she said that if they had kids and he moved in and helped with her portion of the mortgage, he would want to be on the deed.

The implications of this aren’t looking good.

My mom is completely upset by this because she said it was intended for family — that if something happens to anyone’s relationships, it would be a home we could all fall back on during hard times. My sister said it’s a dealbreaker then, because he would most likely want to be on the deed. I don’t even think my sister was talking about marriage — just that if he moves in and has kids with my sister, he should be added to the deed.

Their mother doesn’t feel good about the idea of living with a stranger.

My mom’s point of view is that she put the down payment in for a home meant for her two kids and later her grandkids. Not a man she barely knows. And since my sister and mom have both been through divorces, she really wanted it to be a protected asset. So she was completely not okay with anyone but us being added to the deed. So my sister is out. And now none of us have a home.

This obviously has caused some big emotions.

I’m upset because I wasted a ton of money on the move rushing things for my sister. My mom is upset that plans have changed. And my sister just doesn’t seem to understand our feelings. Am I overreacting, or is it perfectly normal to expect someone who would help with the mortgage to have ownership of the home?

What did Reddit think?

This sister isn’t behaving maturely.

Maybe it’s good to cut undependable people out early.

This user agrees it’s a blessing in disguise.

Living with a stranger just isn’t a viable option.

Expecting your aging mother to live with a complete stranger is just plain unreasonable, no matter how you slice it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.