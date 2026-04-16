Young Boy Followed His Parents’ Order Not To Wake Them Up, So He Stayed Silent When His Friend Got Sick And Ruined The Futon With Cheez-It Residue

Kids often take instructions a little too literally.

The following story involves a young boy who had a sleepover with his best friend.

His parents instructed him not to wake them up for anything.

So amid a Cheez-Its emergency, he decided not to tell it to his parents.

Let’s take a closer look!

My friend stayed overnight, parents told us don’t wake them up for anything. When I was about seven years old, my best friend came to stay overnight on the weekend as usual. Right before bed, my parents told us not to wake them up for anything. You got it, mom and dad! So our festivities included the ultimate 90s kiddo experience. We played video games and ate snacks until our eyes could not be held up anymore.

This boy’s best friend consumed an entire box of Cheez-Its.

My friend’s snack choice happened to be an entire box of Cheez-Its. Apparently, he was not built for that, unbeknownst to both of us. That was until he gurgled up, saying, “I think I’m going to be sick.” And sick he was.

His friend’s futon was almost covered with orange residue.

Over half of the futon we always dragged out for him was covered in orangey, clear evidence of a great night overindulging on that crispy salty square. He curled up in the only spot that was left. It was the last time that the futon could provide.

His parents wondered why he didn’t wake them up.

My parents only had this to say. “Why didn’t you wake us up?” “We could have cleaned it and saved the futon.” I never saw my friend eat Cheez-Its again.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user gives their honest opinion.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Poor kids, says this person.

This one is cute!

Finally, short and sensible.

Sometimes, breaking the rules is better than ruining the furniture.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.