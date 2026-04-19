Young Man Buys His Mom A House And His Dad A Car, But His Stepdad Is Upset Because He Didn’t Get Anything

Imagine being really good at a certain sport and getting signed to play professionally. Would you keep the money for yourself or spend it on your family?

In this story, one young man is in this situation, and he decides to help out his mom and his dad. Now, he’s wondering if it was wrong not to do anything for his stepdad.

Let’s read all about it.

For helping my biological dad but not my stepdad? I just turned 18. I lived with my mom and stepdad from age 7 to 16. He was never a bad person, but we never built any kind of emotional bond. It was clear between us that he wasn’t my father and I wasn’t his son. We just coexisted no abuse, but no affection either.

OP basically grew up without a father.

My biological father wasn’t present much either. After he divorced my mom, he was barely in my life. A couple of years ago, he reached out saying he wanted to reconnect. He told me he had been saving all the child support money because he didn’t trust my mom to give it to me, and he gave it all directly to me. That didn’t erase the pain, but I decided to give him a chance and get to know him.

OP really helped out his parents.

At 15, I started staying at the sports academy where I train, and by 16 I was living there full time. During that time, my stepdad didn’t show much interest in me until there were rumors I might get signed. Then he suddenly started offering rides to games and bought me cleats, but he still kept his distance emotionally. Thankfully, I got signed. I didn’t tell anyone my plans, but I had decided to buy my mom a house. I also bought a car for my biological dad, who works as a taxi driver.

The stepdad felt left out.

When my stepdad found out, he blocked me everywhere and started telling people I was ungrateful. He said I lived in his house, ate his food, and did nothing for him. My mom supported him and told me I disrespected her husband, her house, and her family, and that I’m “just like my father.” That hurt me more than I can say.

He wonders if he did the wrong thing.

To make things worse, some of my stepdad’s relatives — people who were never mean to me, but were never involved either started commenting on my academy’s social media, calling me untrustworthy and ungrateful. I honestly don’t think my stepdad has a right to be upset. He never treated me like his son. I didn’t hate him, but I never felt like he was emotionally part of my life. I chose to help my biological dad not because he was perfect, but because I wanted to give him a chance and felt it was right. Still, now I’m starting to wonder was I wrong?

If he gave his mom a house, and if his stepdad lives with his mom, didn’t his stepdad basically get a house too? I’m confused why he’s upset.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

A financial planner shares some advice.

Another person makes a good point about child support.

This person calls the dad a deadbeat.

My thoughts exactly!

He can spend his money however he wants.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.