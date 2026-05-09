Parking War: The Genius Way a Woman Silenced Her Complaining Neighbor for Good

Imagine living in a neighborhood where street parking is only for residents, and you have to have a parking permit to park there. Would you be upset if a car without a parking permit parked there for just a few minutes while dropping something off, or would you think that’s no big deal?

In this story, one woman lives in a neighborhood like that, and a neighbor got really upset when her boyfriend parked on the street for less than five minutes.

Keep reading to see how she handled the situation.

No parking without a permit? Got it! I live in a suburban street that is narrow and has limited parking, so parking is restricted to residents. Each household gets one parking permit that you need to display in you car if you want to park on the street. My boyfriend doesn’t live with me and doesn’t have a parking permit, so he parks in a nearby parking lot. It’s not a big deal since it’s just 1-2 minutes away by foot.

Some neighbors are really annoying.

A couple of weeks ago my boyfriend is staying over for the weekend and we go grocery shopping. On our return he decides to stop in front of my house so we wouldn’t have to carry our bags from the parking lot. The car was parked there for 5 minutes max while unloading the groceries and there were plenty of empty spots at that time of day. As my boyfriend is getting back in the car, my old next-door neighbour walks up to him and tells him in a very accusatory tone that non residents can’t park there.

He sounds so annoying!

We try to explain that we were only dropping off our groceries and we’ll be moving the car now. But old neighbour is being very rude to us and accusing of “blocking the traffic” and “stealing spots from the residents” and other nonsense. He ends up threatening to call the cops if we dare park in the street again without a permit. (This neighbour has a reputation for being a royal pain and it’s not the first time he’s complained to me about trivial things.)

There was a really simple solution.

Here’s where the malicious compliance comes in: I don’t have a car, therefore I have a parking permit that’s been sitting unused ever since I moved in. I asked a friend whose husband is a cop and found out that any car can use my parking permit, it doesn’t have to be registered under my name. Basically if you have a house on this street you’re allowed to park one car on this street. I did what any petty human would do and gave my permit to my boyfriend. He now parks in front of my house any time he comes over, and old man neighbour is livid about it but can’t do anything because the car has a permit.

That neighbor sounds so annoying. I’m glad she gave her boyfriend her parking permit. Problem solved!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks giving the parking permit to her boyfriend should’ve been obvious.

Another person would’ve given the permit to her boyfriend immediately.

But this person points out that sometimes parking permit rules are a lot stricter.

This is a good point.

Another person hopes the neighbor called the police.

The neighbor’s complaint ended up really helping her boyfriend!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a tenant who called the landlord after they hadn’t heard from or seen their neighbor in days.