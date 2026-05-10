A Boss Returned From Vacation to Find His Office Photos Had Been Unexpectedly Changed

Listening to other people talk about themselves and their families can get a bit annoying.

And most of us just let the commentary go in one ear and out the other and forget all about it.

But not the main subject of this story!

Check out how she got some petty revenge on a boss who drove her up the wall.

In case I’m missed, Boss Man. “This wasn’t me, but a friend. This happened about 15-20 years ago. My friend found a new job and gave her two weeks notice. Her boss of the job she was leaving (she was his admin assistant) and she didn’t get along very well.

Sounds charming…

He’d only talk about himself, talk on and on about his family, how perfect they were, how beautiful, how talented. His office was cluttered with framed family photos of himself and his family on tropical vacations, photos of himself doing karate, Christmas photos with him and his family dressed in the same outfits, etc. He’d ask her about her weekend but then immediately change the subject back to himself as if he knew he was supposed to ask but couldn’t care less what her answer was. He was dismissive and treated her like a necessary inconvenience/peon he’d have to tolerate. Almost like he couldn’t stand the sight of her. During her two weeks before leaving, he left for yet another weeklong vacation. So, in addition to coding his entire filing system into one only she knew how to decode, she made little changes around his office.

LOL.

He came back after her last day to find every single framed photo of his changed to photos of her. Either badly Photoshopped, literally cut and pasted, or changed entirely to her in the same position of the original photo. The family photos had cut-outs of her face on all the family members, his wife, kids, the dog. Photos of her in a karate outfit doing the same poses. Everywhere he looked, there were photos of her. She changed the desktop of his computer to a blown-up, super unflattering photo of her face. She changed his business cards to mini photos of her. She printed a huge blow-up of her face for his desk blotter. His vase was full of her face cut-out and pasted onto sticks like a bouquet. She clearly didn’t work for those last two weeks, as anyone leaving does, but having him out of town to do her last goodbye was perfect. Still makes me laugh today.”

And here’s what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual didn’t hold back.

And this person spoke up.

Well, this is certainly an interesting way to get some petty revenge.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man whose manager “jokingly” fired him, so he walked out for good.