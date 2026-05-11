A Customer Got Frustrated After a Clothing Store Argument Over Receipt Reprints Took an Unexpected Turn

Working retail on a closing shift can really test an employee’s patience.

So, what would you do if a customer kept demanding help after closing, and then started acting like they knew the store policy better than you? Would you just keep politely explaining it to them? Or would you get so fed up that the only thing you could do was laugh?

In the following story, one cashier laughed at customers doing this very thing. Here’s what happened next.

I laughed at a customer I work as a cashier at a clothing store. We close at 9. At 9, we expect to leave after a long shift, so if I have any customers at 9 or after 9, I am naturally annoyed. I literally hate it when people come in at the last minute, right before we close, and just expect everything to be done for them. The amount of privilege is actually laughable.

The first transaction went pretty smoothly.

I had already opened my registers to do returns, and we even have self-checkout as a quicker way to get customers out faster, but this couple INSISTED on using the register and having me check them out, even though it was just wasting everyone’s time. So, I checked out the bloke’s clothing, and the woman wanted to get another pair of pants really quickly, but I had already finished the transaction, and you know, when you work in customer service, you stick to the script that has been mentally engraved. I asked, “Can I get your phone number for the receipt?”

At this point, she had to ask for the number again.

He gives me his phone number, and then the girl comes back. She’s giving him an attitude about the pants because he wanted a bigger size, but doesn’t know if it’ll fit him. She’s just being a *****, to be honest. As I’m ringing the pants up for them, I ask again for the phone number, but this time I say, “Can I get your phone number again?” Obviously, I didn’t repeat “for the receipt” because if you heard me the first time and gave it to me, I’m not going to explain it a second time.

Then, his girlfriend started getting rude.

Anyway, they say, “Oh, could you print out the receipt for this one?” while pointing to the stuff I had already rung up. Honestly, this is a hassle because I can’t even reprint it myself. I need a manager. I said, “It should be sent to your phone number. It should come through within five minutes.” They say, “No. We want the printed receipt,” and I say, “Okay.” Then, the woman is like, “When are you gonna do that,” and I say, “When you’re finished paying for this pair of pants.” She says, “I want it now.”

All she wanted to do was go home.

And I say, “I can’t even do that right now because I’m literally in the middle of ringing you up.” So they pay and I say, “I have to get a manager to print out the receipt,” and then she’s like, “UGH!! No, they’re never gonna come. Can’t you just return all of these, and I’ll buy them again and then I can get a print out.” I looked at the girl like she was crazy. There are like 10 items, IT’S ******* 9:08, SO I SHOULD BE CLOSING TO LEAVE, and I say, “I’m sorry, what? The receipt is gonna be sent to you via text message.”

She tried to explain the policy, but the woman wouldn’t listen.

And I continued, “It’s not that you won’t have a receipt, it just won’t be a physical copy. If you need to return anything you can use your telephone number. Second, I can’t even let you rebuy it after returning it.” At this point, she’s confused and says, “What, why? That’s only for sale items.” I said, “No, it’s not. It’s just the store policy.” So, she’s like, “Where does it say that? I want a print out of the receipt and this store policy that you’re telling me.”

Suddenly, the manager appeared.

She’s being complicated for no reason. Customers that have an attitude when I’m just literally doing my job, make me red and I hate it. Finally, I say, “Listen, if you’re gonna have a problem with me, you can just talk to my manager because I’m not dealing with it.” Thankfully, at this point, my manager appears and I tell him to come. He begins telling her that it is the policy because we have to process the returns in the stockroom first, and then put it back on the floor.

Even the manager couldn’t get through to her.

Regardless, she’s still insisting that it’s only for sale items to the manager and is looking at the back of the receipt so seriously that I start laughing because it’s like: WHO WORKS HERE? ME OR YOU? She asks what’s so funny and I tell her, “This is just so hilarious to me.” We printed out the receipt and sassily I said, “Goodnight folks!”

Wow! Talk about a stubborn customer!

Let’s see what Reddit users think about women who act like this in stores.

According to this comment, people used to not be that bad.

This reader can’t believe how people act.

Probably an unpopular opinion, but it’s an interesting point.

Here’s someone who encountered something similar.

Situations like this are annoying, but the sooner you give them what they want, the sooner they leave.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a cashier who had to tell a customer she couldn’t use her WIC card to buy the bread she wanted.