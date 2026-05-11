A Woman’s Decision to Quit Her Job After Personal Tragedy Sparked Workplace Backlash

There are good bosses and bad bosses out in the working world…

And then there are really terrible bosses like the one you’re going to read about.

Take a look at what this worker had to say about the way their boss treated them when they decided to call it quits after a number of their family members passed away.

My boss trashed me when I quit my job. “I was an assistant manager and the top salesperson at a flooring and cabinet company. I worked there for 10 years and from 6 months on I sold between 47% and up to 54% of the shops total sales. There were 4 other salespeople who made up the difference. I received a national award for my sales.

She’s been through A LOT.

In 4 years (2015-2019) I lost 4 generations of men in my family due to unexpected deaths. My dad passed away- 2015, 8 months later my 3 year old grandson passed away-2016 17 months after his passing, his father, my oldest son passed away-2018 and 14 months after he passed, I lost my husband of 30 years-2019. When Covid hit in 2020 after coming back from the two week shutdown the employees were told that our shop would be following the guidelines for safety. They did not follow them! We were given a half empty bottle of hand sanitizer and only two of us wore masks. After about a month of working like this my youngest son seemed to be getting angrier and angrier. We sat down to talk about it and he finally admitted to me how he was feeling. He said, “Look mom, I know you make a good living and you love your job, but what happens if you pass away, too?”

She made a tough choice.

I went to work the next day and quit my job effective immediately. When I called two days later to ask my boss ( the little prince- owners son) when I would be getting my final commission checks he very nastily said, “What makes you think we owe you a dime?” I had about $350,000 worth of open orders that they owed me for. I replied, “Well, how about my employment contract which guarantees me payment for services rendered?”

Yes I certainly got paid. But I can’t even express how incredibly hurt I was by his reaction. My whole life was gutted and I walked away from a 25 year career that I absolutely LOVED. I ended up retiring and still miss work. The grief from all those people passing is absolutely soul shattering. When it gets really bad I remind myself that yes I did lose all those people but I have to remember that I lost all that love in my life because I had all that love in my life. I was so blessed.”

Check out what readers had to say about this story.

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And another reader shared their thoughts.

Her boss was a huge JERK.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a team who hated their assistant manager so much they banded together to get him fired.