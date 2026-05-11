When This Woman Dedicated Her Life to Her Grandma with Dementia, Her Mother’s Reaction Sparked a Family Crisis

Spending time with our older relatives as they age is important, especially because a lot of people have no one to talk to in their twilight years.

The woman who wrote the story below is dedicated to spending time with her grandmother…but her mom isn’t happy about it.

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA for visiting my grandma nearly every day? “For the past few months, I (F-31) have been going to see my grandma (F-94) on nearly a daily basis. I always aim to get to her apartment (at an Assisted Living facility) at 1:00 pm and typically leave around 4:00 pm when she goes to dinner. We spend about an hour talking and catching up or maybe playing a game she likes. I go with her to Bingo every day at 2 pm. After Bingo, they oftentimes have a craft, music, or other activity that we will attend together.

She has her reasons for this.

Why am I going to see her every day? In early January, there was an incident that really made me realize that my grandma is dealing with dementia. She knew my name. She knew my daughter’s name. She knew I was her granddaughter, but she was talking to me as if I was a friend or other family member from 1967 shortly after my mom (her 3rd child) was born. It was heartbreaking. I felt completely blindsided by this, but in reality, there were a lot of signs. Over the past 4 months, she has been increasingly confused and distressed. She has called me frantic – saying that nothing makes sense and she doesn’t know where she is or what’s going on… asking me desperately if I know.

How sad…

Staff has told me that she will have a meal, leave, and come back shortly after asking for the meal she just had. There was one day that I didn’t go to see her because my daughter and I had an appointment to get passports (and some other appointments). When I came back the next day, she thought I had been gone for a whole week and taken a whole vacation. She was so happy to see me and was acting like she hadn’t seen me in a long time. At this point, I am going to see her nearly every day. I can see the relief in her face when she sees I am there. I believe I am a source of comfort. She knows I will help her if she gets confused. She trusts me.

There’s a problem.

Now, the issue is my mom. My mom is her Power of Attorney. She makes all the big decisions, and I respect that. But, my mom does not agree with what I am doing. She does not want me to visit this much. She does not want me to talk about anything serious with her (including how she feels). She does not want me at Bingo or interacting with staff and residents. She is really mad and thinks I am making things worse. I don’t agree with her. I don’t want to cause any issues. I truly believe I am doing what is best for my grandma. At this point, I am going against my mom’s wishes.

She’s doing what she thinks is right.

My grandma does not really have any other close relationships. And everyone else in my family is allergic to feelings and having a real conversation. I’m the only one who is emotionally supporting my grandma right now. I believe that if I followed my mom’s wishes, it would be seriously detrimental to my grandma’s well being. I have been a constant in her life for the past 5 years. How can I basically abandon her now just because my mom says to? AITA for being involved in my grandma’s life like this against my mom’s wishes?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

And this person spoke up.

It seems like her mom is acting pretty strangely about this situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a guy who is tired of paying for group outings up front because he never seems to get paid back.