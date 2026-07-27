A Server Asked for ID Before Serving Alcohol — The Young Woman Didn’t Have It — Her Dad Tried to Trick the Server Into Serving Her Anyway

Imagine working at a restaurant that serves alcohol. What would you do if you needed to check the ID of a customer, but they didn’t have it with them? Would you be willing to take their dad’s word for it that they’re older than 21, or would you refuse to serve them alcohol?

In this story, one server is in this situation and refuses to serve the young woman alcohol. The dad tries to be sneaky about it to trick the server into bringing her sangria anyway, but he’s not smart enough to pull it off.

It’s pretty frustrating and funny at the same time. Let’s read the whole story.

No ID, no drink. Idc if it’s your daughter. This happened a few years ago but it just happened to pop up in my dome. I was serving at an ale house and a 4 top came in. Dad, daughter, young son, and what seemed to be dad’s girlfriend. I take drink orders. Dad wants rum and coke. Fine no prob. Daughter asks for sangria. I ask for her ID. She doesn’t have it. Dad says that’s okay, she’s 21. I’m her dad, I would know. She’ll have a sangria.

But that’s not good enough. OP needs to see ID.

I say I’m sorry, but I need to see her ID. And he starts arguing with me saying why can’t you just take my word for it… I know how old she is.. why would I lie to you.. are you calling me a liar? It’s just sangria it’s juice with a little bit of wine, who cares?! And all kinds of dramatics. So I say, sir I’m sure you can vouch for her age, I’m not calling you a liar. However, I could lose my job for serving someone without proper identification. (Plus we had had stings like 2 weeks prior) not like that changes anything. But he kept pushing it, kept trying to convince me, going back and forth, trying to say he’s done it before, ya know the norm….

OP is not going to back down.

And I finally said very bluntly.. “My job is more important than your daughter getting alcohol.” He still wouldn’t quit and thought he was slick, so he tried to change his drink order to a sangria. I said, is that for you or her? If you order it and just hand it to her, again, I COULD LOSE MY JOB OVER THIS and I’ll have to get my manager, etc. . yadda yadda yadda….. He says no, no its for me. I just changed my mind. I want a sangria.

This guy is not very smart.

And that’s when I knew I had him. He thought he was gonna just get his way with his dumb smirk, raising his eyebrows to the girl like he pulled one over on me. But he lost.. Because I had to ask if he wanted white or red… and that jerk literally asked the girl, “do you want white or red?” And then I had to grab my manager, Ed. And before he could even get to the table, they stopped another server (spanish new kid) and told him that I was discriminating against them bc they’re Hispanic and all kinds of stuff..

This would be a relief.

In the end, they said they didn’t want to have me as a server. Thank God. Lol. And since I was the shift lead and in charge of FOH I had to keep an eye on everything, and made a point to ensure the other (new) server didn’t give her any alcohol.

But OP didn’t let it get to him.

And they kept talking badly about me in spanish but I didn’t give a care. It was really funny to walk by them every time I went to my other tables bc they were in my extra section. But anyways… little victories I guess.

What awful people. Just bring the ID next time.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person calls the customers entitled.

Another person thinks the family should’ve been kicked out of the restaurant.

This person shares how they would’ve handled the situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

Maybe they’re from Texas.

Rules are rules and laws are laws. The customer doesn’t get to change the rules or the laws just because they didn’t bring their ID.

What’s interesting about this story is that the daughter doesn’t even seem upset. Maybe she’d be perfectly happy with an iced tea or a soda. It’s the dad who is upset on her behalf.

I’m glad the server didn’t back down.

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