A Few Hours Without Contact Led One Family to Call Police Over Their College Student

Sometimes the scariest thing about being a young adult isn’t the real world, it’s the family group chat.

When this college student went to spend the weekend at her boyfriend’s house, she figured a late morning was harmless. Her phone was on silent, her boyfriend’s phone had died, and she’d had a late night.

So by the time she woke up at nearly 2 p.m., she had a string of panicked messages, missed calls from her mom and grandma, and cops standing outside the front door.

Ten more minutes of patience would have wrapped the whole thing up quietly, but worst-case-scenario thinking won the day.

Now she’s frustrated, embarrassed, and asking whether her family overreacted or if she’s the one in the wrong.

Read on to find out how it went down.

AITA for being upset that my family called the cops on me on Mother’s Day I (20F) am at my boyfriend’s house (20M) this weekend because my college is too far from home for me to go back for the weekend, so I went to stay with him and celebrate his family.

But it wasn’t long before she had quite the rude awakening.

I woke up today to cops at his door and a bunch of missed calls and messages from my grandma and mother. I call them immediately and they go off about why wasn’t I answering, why was I asleep so long, and how they thought the worst had happened.

Even though her family was concerned, she assures them she had a valid reason.

They called the cops because they couldn’t get ahold of my boyfriend (his phone died) or I, and it didn’t make sense to them how late I slept because I’m usually awake by about 11:00 or 11:30. I explained how I had gone to bed for a bit but then woke up during the middle of the night and stayed up a while.

Now her family blames her for worrying them so much.

My mother said I should’ve texted that I had woken up in the middle of the night and that I would probably be sleeping in later than normal. Which I can understand that, but I don’t think any of this should’ve escalated to calling the cops.

She’s starting to grow more and more annoyed with her family’s dramatic behavior.

When I saw the messages one of them said they were calling the cops which was about 10 minutes before I woke up, so if they had waited just 10 more minutes we could have avoided this. They always jump to the worst case scenarios and that’s something I just can’t understand.

She thinks she has a much more reasonable outlook.

If someone isn’t answering at a normal time I assume they were busy or asleep or their phone was dead or the notification didn’t come through. I don’t think someone broke into their house and murdered them, I don’t think a car crashed into the house, I don’t think they were kidnapped.

Overall, she thinks they made way too big a deal out of this.

I understand to a point that I should’ve communicated that I woke up in the middle of the night, but I think they overreacted a bit. So, am I the AH for being mad I got the cops called on me?

Waking up with cops swarming your house definitely isn’t the preferred way to be awoken.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter knows all too well what it’s like to deal with people like this.

The clear answer to this user is much stronger boundaries.

Calling the cops should be a last resort, not a first resort.

It’s clear her family still seems to feel entitled to know her whereabouts at all times.

A 20-year-old sleeping in until 2 p.m. on a weekend isn’t a missing person — in fact, it’s practically what college is all about.

Her family’s leap from “she’s not answering” to “send the cops” was catastrophizing dressed up as love. Worry is fine, but refusing to wait ten more minutes before dispatching law enforcement is something else entirely.

At the end of the day, she’s not wrong for being annoyed. In fact, she’s reacting like any adult would when their family treats them like a teenager who broke curfew.

Some families just don’t know how to sit with even a little bit of uncertainty before pushing the panic button. Hopefully next time they take a beat before dialing 911.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.