A Grocery Store Visit Escalated After a Customer Repeatedly Demanded an Employee Smile

A lot of retail workers deal with rude customers, but some interactions stick long after the shift ends.

So, what would you do if a complete stranger repeatedly yelled at you to “smile” while you were simply trying to do your job, then attempted to report you to management after you ignored them? Would you confront the person directly? Or would you stay quiet to avoid further escalation?

In the following story, one retail worker finds herself dealing with this exact scenario and is still shaken up about it. Here’s what happened.

Worst customer experience of my life I’m only 22 (F), and all things considered, this wasn’t that bad, but it rattled me, and I’d just like to get it off my chest. I do in-store shopping at a grocery store. I was going about my business picking items in the produce section, and as I was walking, a random middle-aged woman leaned into my path and literally yelled, “SMILE” right in my face. I didn’t react or say anything to her because I didn’t want to cause trouble or be confrontational, but I was taken aback and a little bit irritated. I had worked seven hours at that point and walked about 15,000 steps, so I was tired and just looking forward to going home.

Then, it happened again.

I was shaken up, but tried to put it behind me. I am very friendly to customers and am always helpful, so this completely unprompted affront caught me off guard. Fast forward about five minutes, and I was finishing my order and getting my last items from the bakery counter. When, lo and behold, she was right at the service desk, and we made eye contact and guess what she said to me, “Jesus, put a ******* smile on your face for Christ’s sake.” Once again, I didn’t respond as I didn’t want to escalate the situation, and I just tried to peacefully return to my boring job, which I was trying to finish. What made it so much worse was that she had two young girls with her.

She was really disappointed that it came from a woman.

It’s impossible to know what their relation could’ve been, aunt, mom, or just a family friend, but I feel so sad that they 1) have to witness outbursts like that and 2) blatant disrespect for fellow women and putting them down in the most unnecessary ways. I understand that kind of behavior and dialogue from creepy men on the street, trust I’ve heard it before, but hearing it from a woman who more than likely knows the negative impact interactions like that have on young women is really upsetting. To make it even worse, I confided in my coworker right after it happened because I was feeling really anxious and shaken up. And about 15 minutes later, she came to me and said the same lady was trying to file a complaint against me with my manager.

The managers are kind, but she was still upset by the whole thing.

Thankfully she apparently “Didn’t get my name and didn’t know how to describe me,” so I was in the clear. Regardless, my managers are very kind and understand difficult customers so even if she had actually figured it out, I would have been fine but it peaked my anxiety and I was on edge for the rest of my shift. It genuinely baffles me that some people harbor so much negativity and hate in them. It’s unfathomable to me that someone would want to literally file a complaint with my manager solely because I didn’t smile at them. I will reiterate, I did not utter a SINGLE word to her throughout our two (unwilling) interactions.

Yikes! Some people need to learn to mind their business.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about all this.

This person wants to know if the lady was smiling.

Here’s some advice for her.

This definitely would’ve gotten her in trouble.

For this person, a white lie is in order.

The woman had some nerve. In this case, it didn’t take much for the customer to mind her own business.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.