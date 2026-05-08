A Hair Stylist Realizes Her New Client Is Married to Her Ex, and Now She Faces a Difficult Choice

Small world stories are cute…until they start feeling a little too specific.

At first, it was just funny coincidences: same uncommon name as the client’s daughter, same university, same timeline. Then the vacation photos came out.

And suddenly her “new regular” wasn’t just a client anymore. She was married to the ex she ended things with badly years ago.

WIBTA for telling my client that I used to date her husband? I (28F) work at a hair salon and have a client (29F). She first started coming here in November and has been my new regular. The first time she came in, she said it was funny that me and her daughter have the exact same name, especially since it’s an older, uncommon name. I thought it was nice. She told me she had a husband (29M), which I didn’t really care about to be honest. A few months later, she made an appointment and she told me a bit about her husband.

Uh oh…

She told me that her husband’s name was John (fake name) and that they met about 6 years ago at work and ended up getting married 3 and a half years ago. We ended up talking some more, and she revealed that he went to XY university, which was the same university that I went to before I dropped out. As she kept on talking, I realized that John was insanely similar to my ex-boyfriend. However, I thought it was just a coincidence since I still live in the area that I went to university to, John is a common name, and people can have similar interests.

Definitely NOT a coincidence.

Fast forward to last week, she made another appointment and this time, she showed me her vacation photos that had John in it. I instantly recognized him but didn’t say anything and just did her hair. Honestly, I don’t know what to think but I’m a little weirded out? We ended on extremely bad terms, so it was a little weird to find out his daughter had the same name as me, his ex-girlfriend.

Kind of strange…

While I don’t see anything wrong with having my ex’s wife as my client, I feel a little odd about the whole situation. I don’t want to tell her and act as if I’m the crazy ex-girlfriend and trying to ruin their relationship, but I feel like she should know? If I was in her shoes, I would want to know. I’m not sure what to do, should I say quiet and let it be, or tell her? She’s a genuinely kind and sweet person, and I don’t want her to get hurt over nothing. WIBTA if I tell her?

The general consensus: unless there’s a safety concern, cheating, or something genuinely important she needs to know, this is better left in the past.

This person says do NOT do it.

This person agrees…she’s the client, not her business.

And this person says it’s only bound to get weird.

Sometimes the best salon secret is knowing when not to spill the tea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who assumed her ex-husband could keep the Easter magic alive for their child, but learned the hard way that he could not.