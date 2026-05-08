She Called the Manager—And Her Lawyer: The Viral Battle Over a Seller Who Refused to Ship First

Customer service can leave you feeling like you’re going in circles, especially when someone refuses to accept a simple policy.

So, what would you do if a customer kept demanding something you legally couldn’t do, even after you explained it multiple times and even got a manager involved? Would you keep trying to help? Or would you wait it out?

In the following story, a call center worker deals with this exact situation, and waiting seems to be the only option. Here’s what happened.

When getting a manager isn’t enough… We can’t hang up on a customer unless they say goodbye, and if they request a manager, we need to transfer them right away. This is how the call went, and I’ll use ‘LS’ (loyal seller) to stand for the caller. Me: Thank you for calling. My name is JM. May I have your information? LS: Heck no! I don’t give that info over the phone! I need my money. Me: I apologize, ma’am. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to access your account unless I have this information first.

The woman finally gave up her information.

LS: You have my account on your screen! Can’t you just release my money? It’s my money! Me: No ma’am. If I can’t have this information, unfortunately, I will only be able to answer questions that aren’t specific to your account. LS: (Thirty seconds of silence) Fine, my information is this… After taking her information, I saw that the item she had sold had not yet been delivered to the buyer. In fact, it hadn’t been shipped yet.

Me: Ma’am, I see that we cannot release these funds, as the item hasn’t been shipped yet. Once you ship the item and it has been delivered, we can release it to you.

Then, she asked for a manager.

LS: No…you’re going to give me my money NOW! Me: I do understand your frustration, but unfortunately, we can not do that until the item has been delivered. LS: I’m not shipping until I have my money. I want it now!

This goes on for about five minutes or so. I hate sounding like a robot on the phone, but there wasn’t anything else I could do for her. Finally, she said the magic words. LS: This is so stupid! Let me speak to YOUR manager!

Once the manager got on the phone, she started cursing.

Me: Not a problem, ma’am! Hold just a few minutes! I place the customer on hold while I call the department for managers. I explain the situation to the manager, who then asks me to conference the customer through.

Me: Ma’am, I’m on the line with my manager. Manager: Thank you for holding. I do see that you haven’t yet shipped your item. We’ll be happy to release your funds, but you’ll need to ship the item to the customer first. LS: How am I supposed to ship the freaking item if I don’t have the freaking money to ship it?!

Upset, she cut the manager off.

Manager: I see here that you have a positive balance of [a random amount]. That should more than cover shipping.

LS: No, that is MY money. I am not using MY money to ship this item. I want the money from the sale! I told you I wanted to speak with a manager! Manager: I am a manager, ma’am. LS: You don’t understand. This is my money, and I want it NOW! Manager: As I explained, ma’am-

At this point, she wanted another manager.

LS: Get me another manager! Get me your manager! Manager: One moment! The manager places both the customer and me on hold. I sit there with my mute button on for fifteen minutes before I realize that the manager has no intention of getting us to someone else. Throughout this whole time, I can hear the customer cursing on the other end. Me: Thank you for holding, are you still there ma’am?

LS: Yes, I am still freaking here! Are you the manager?!

The woman refused to hold again.

Me: No, I’m JM, the representative you spoke with first. LS: WHAT?! Listen to me, you pathetic piece of garbage, I said I wanted to speak with a manager. I’ve been on hold forever, now get me a freaking manager, I want my money, or else I’m going to sue! ME: Ma’am… I’ll be happy to try to connect us with a different manager. If you’ll just hold one more mo-

LS: NO, I WILL NOT HOLD! ME: Okay…but-

Unexpectedly, she asked to put him on hold.

LS: Listen to me. I want my money, and I want it now! I will not go on hold one more second. You better release my freaking money right now, or I am going to sue you personally! Me: I do apologize, ma’am, but as I explained-

LS: You hold for ME ONE FREAKING MOMENT! At this point, the customer put me on hold for about five minutes. LS: Are you still freaking there?!

Her lawyer stepped in and tried to help.

Me: Yes, ma’am, I am here.

LS: I have my lawyer on the line! A man comes on the line. I’m not sure if it was a lawyer or a husband/brother/son. Lawyer: Can you explain to me why you can’t release the funds to LS? Me: Yes, sir. It appears that LS has not yet shipped the item to her customer. Our policy is to release funds to new sellers only after the item has been shipped and delivered. Once she ships the item and adds proper tracking information, we’d be happy to release the funds.

Too bad, not even the lawyer could help.

Lawyer: Well, LS, that sounds reasonable. Do you understand why they can’t release the funds to you? LS: WHAT?! YOU’RE MY LAWYER, GET ME MY MONEY! I NEED IT RIGHT NOW! Lawyer: This is their policy, I’m sure we can find it on the website, if you just- LS: Ugh! At this point, finally, she hung up, and the line went silent.

Yuck! Customers like this are the absolute worst!

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about what happened.

This person’s work doesn’t deal with people like her.

According to this comment, they could’ve hung up after two minutes on hold.

Here’s what this reader suggests for next time.

It seems like this person was triggered by the situation.

That’s not how you get your way.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.