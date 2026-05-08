A New Clause in a Rental Lease Sparked a Standoff Between Tenants and Their Landlord

Imagine renting an apartment for a year, but your landlord refuses to fix anything that breaks. Would you be willing to sign a new lease that states that you’re responsible for paying to fix anything that breaks?

In this story, one couple is in this exact situation, and they refuse to sign the new lease. Now, the landlord wants them out, and they want out even more!

Let’s read the whole story.

AIO for feeling blindsided by my landlord telling us to leave after we asked for repairs? So a little backstory — my partner and I have been living in a 2-bedroom apartment in West Palm Beach, Florida for about a year. Our lease ended at the end of January, and our landlord didn’t send the new lease (which he hadn’t even signed yet) until February 11th. During that gap, we were automatically month-to-month.

The new lease included a clause that OP was not okay with.

I was out of town from 2/15–2/21 for work, and when I got back and finally reviewed the lease, it included a clause saying we’re responsible for appliances if they break — complete with a convenient price list. Unsurprisingly, I wasn’t comfortable with that. I wish there were more to this story, but there isn’t. We told him about the broken dishwasher before signing, and somehow that translated into us “holding the lease hostage,” even though I explained I was on a work trip and would review everything when I returned — which seems like a reasonable expectation considering he sent the lease late in the first place.

There are a lot of things that need to be repaired.

Here’s the situation: • The dishwasher and garbage disposal haven’t worked for months — I reported it, and he brushed it off. • The AC went out about a month ago — also not our fault. • He raised the rent by $100 in the new lease, despite sending it late.

The landlord wants them out.

After I asked for the dishwasher and disposal to be addressed before signing, he told us we need to leave by March 31. This caught me completely off guard because we’ve been model tenants: • We pay rent two months in advance — not late, ever. • We keep the place clean. • We rarely contact him (maybe every 4–5 months), and only when something is actually broken.

They want out.

We’ve already paid for March, but now we’re considering leaving by the end of this week and requesting our March payment back. At this point, we don’t feel comfortable staying here even if he changes his mind. We’ve tried calling him multiple times — no answer. He sent the notice by text and hasn’t followed up with any actual plan or conversation. Am I overreacting for feeling blindsided and frustrated? What would you do in this situation?

Living in a rental where the landlord refuses to fix anything that breaks sounds like an awful deal. I don’t blame them for wanting out, especially now that the landlord is insisting that they have to pay for repairs.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person would want to move out too.

Another person has a theory.

Here’s a vote for moving.

But they may want to wait until the end of March.

Time to start looking for a new place to live!

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