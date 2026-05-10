A Heated Customer Interaction Escalates After an Employee Refuses to Share Sensitive Information

Isn’t it insane when customers demand sensitive information from employees that they are not supposed to give off?

Find out how this employee had to deal with a horrible customer!

I am going to report you to all the agencies. Both FCA AND SEC! I work for a big financial company. We buy and sell shares and stock, that are sometimes in the **millions** but for most accounts, they’re not that high. Therefore, our security is stringent. Nobody gets an exception. No account gets a bypass. At all. My employer would be in jail and fined if there was a data breach.

This is where things get intense…

However, I had the following caller who sounded like he needs to be put in time out. I have a lot of these long stories too so let me know if you guys want to hear more. Me: (after doing introductory greetings etc) can I take the name of the account holder or company name, please? Cx: I have been emailing you about this client. I am an associate for ABC Bank. You owe us money! Me: I’m very sorry about that sir. can I take the name of the account holder or company, please? I will have a look at these cheques for you. Cx: yeah. Name is ABC Bank.

UH OH…

Now, [ABC Bank] is a high value client. These account absolutely run into £$millions. Almost always. Therefore only Special Persons (SP) can speak to us. ABC Bank has 100’s of them. All around the world. Back to the story. I look up the name. I finally find it. ABC Bank was named on the account. However, there is still security to be done. ABC Bank pay us **a lot** of money to keep their stock safe. And buyers and traders of their stock safe. On to security we go! Me: Hi sir, I’m sorry about the wait. I think I have found it. However we just need to complete some security. Can you confirm the name of the product ABC Bank holds? And also the address. Cx: yes, ABC Bank! Now where is our money?! Me: I’m sorry sir, that is not the name of the product. You said earlier that you had been emailing us. In the subject of the email there should be a reference may I take it from you please?

That’s INSANE!

(This is a separate team but we can read email exchanges). Cx: what? I am a member of ABC Bank! That’s the product! The reference on the subject of this email is XX123456!! I look up this reference. I read the email. This guy is a SP *for* ABC Bank. Which means there is a Special Person Line (SPL) for such SP’s to call. It is not the normal line this Cx called on but I do answer calls made to the SPL. I spoke to a senior colleague who confirms he must confirm addresses of the product company (but I can give name of company) and ABC Bank. And his name which MUST match name in the signature of the email he himself sent. However, a supervisor came and said if I didn’t tell him to call SPL after confirming the details, I’d be in breach.

He tried making it work…

Me: Hi sir. Apologies for the wait, I was reading the notes and email exchanges. I think the name of the product is Fruit Company Ltd. Is that correct? Cx: (Laughs) Oh, yeah! Sorry about that. Yeah that’s the one. Anyway honestly you guys owe us. Where’s the money? Me: just need to do security first if that’s okay please. Can you confirm your name? And addresses including zip code. Both for ABC Bank and Fruit Company Ltd. Cx: John Smith. Me: and addresses please.

The customer wasn’t letting this slide…

Cx: I don’t know. I’m an associate for ABC Bank! It’s probably John Dr. 1232x! Where is this money?! It’s been so many days. Talk to your email team!! Scan it all!!! Me: unfortunately that isn’t the address. I need the address for ABC Bank and Fruit Company Ltd. Are you sure you’re not a SP for ABC Bank? Cx: NO!!! I AM AN ASSOCIATE FOR ABC BANK!!! Me: I’m really sorry sir. Unfortunately I cannot continue without the addresses of both ABC Bank and Fruit Company Ltd. I have also read the email exchanges and you would need to be calling on the SPL to continue discussions about the cheques and payments. I can help with anything to do with receipts and purchases only. Can I take the addresses please?

He was simply trying to tame the situation…

Cx: no, I don’t think so. You guys are just fobbing us off. Put me to your supervisor. Like right now!! I am complaining about this!!! (Here I was messaging my supervisor who could remote into my call and listen to it etc. After I messaged them on chat, my supervisor said to tell Cx that to complain he must be on SPL line. Supervisor also said I had authority to disconnect call if he kept pushing.) Me: That’s fine sir, to register your complaint you must be on the SPL Line. Their number is 012… Cx: No. I DON’T THINK SO!!! SUPERVISOR. NOW!!! Me: Unfortunately cannot do that. To speak to my supervisor please call the SPL Line.

Finally the call ended!

Cx: I AM NOT A SP! I AM JUST A NORMAL ASSOCIATE!!! SUPERVISOR NOW!! Me: yes sir. You’ll need to be on the SPL Line first to speak to them. Their number is 01234 555 1234. Cx: I am going to report you to all the agencies. Both FCA AND SEC! Bye!!! If or when he call the FCA / SEC they will laugh at him endlessly down the phone because he is an utter buffoon. I hope he calls them 🤣

YIKES! That sounds annoying!

Why would the customer not understand that an employee can only follow the rules?!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this employee did what they were supposed to do.

This user knows how it works with such callers.

This user thinks there’s something fishy here!

This user knows they wouldn’t mess with this situation.

This user would love to hear more from this employee.

Somebody has had quite the drama at work!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a cashier who had to tell a customer she couldn’t use her WIC card to buy the bread she wanted.