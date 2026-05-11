A Hotel Worker Says One Surprisingly Common Guest Request Keeps Slowing Down the Front Desk

Older people and technology just don’t mesh very well.

This front desk employee expressed his frustration about having to help older guests get used to the smart TV and its controls. But he has no choice but to keep giving the same instructions every time a guest asks for some help.

Read the full story below.

I just came back to the front desk Today was my first day back after leaving for a little while. I actually like it and missed working it! One of the worst parts was the elderly people who didn’t know how to work the smart TVs or remotes. Guess what I go to help with on my first day back? You guessed it!

This man had to help an old man with the smart TV on his first day back to work.

This little old man came up to the front desk, remote in hand, asking for help. It took several minutes of instruction before he finally grasped the concept. I know it isn’t their fault because it’s not what they’re used to, but times change. I’m quite certain there’s many things he can do that I wouldn’t know about. I just think we should print out instructions on how to operate the smart TV, maybe?

A little patience for the elderly goes a long way.

Let’s read what other people think about this.

This one shares the same sentiment.

A user shares a personal opinion.

This reader has something to say.

Here’s a sarcastic retort.

And this person is piping up.

It doesn’t take much to be kind to the technologically challenged.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a cashier who had to tell a customer she couldn’t use her WIC card to buy the bread she wanted.