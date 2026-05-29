A Late-Night Attempt to Donate Plasma Ends When the Center Refuses Entry

If you’re a person who has ever worked with the general public, you’re well aware that some folks simply can’t follow the rules.

And then there are those who think that the rules just don’t apply to them.

Which group is worse?

Well, I’d venture to say that they’re both pretty bad!

But the fact remains that you have to put your foot down and stand your ground with customers like this or they’ll walk all over you and keep coming back for more.

A worker in a plasma center wrote the story below and talked about a man who couldn’t seem to wrap his head around the fact that operating hours are something that businesses are pretty serious about…especially a place like a plasma center.

Check out what went down in this story.

Maybe you’ll be here earlier next time, eh? “I work in a plasma donation center and we pay for the donation so we keep pretty busy up until we lock the doors. The only rule we have is to be inside the center before we lock the doors and we’ll let you donate. Maybe if you can catch us as we’re locking the doors and you use your please and thank you’s we’ll let you in as long as we have the coverage. Today we don’t have coverage. I’m working my second 15 hour day in a row just to help them cover everything. I need to be out at 7 for an expected delivery and once I leave the coverage will be even more thin. The medical staff will have to jump in to help cover my absence.

When work is this short-staffed, there’s no time to mess around!

We closed today at 7 pm. We still had a lobby full of people, and two people called out, so sneaking someone in at the end was not going to happen for the sake of everyone getting out of there at a decent time. This person pulled on the doors, found them locked, so they started knocking loudly. One of the donors got my attention and told me that someone was knocking at the door. I was in the middle of screening a donor and wasn’t about to be concerned about someone knocking, so I thanked them and continued screening. A few minutes pass by, the guy is still knocking and the donor in the lobby lets me know he is still there. They ask if I want them to let him in. I tell them no, we are closed and as long as he’s not bleeding through his wrappings, he cannot come in.

Why do some customers have to be so difficult…?

I finally leave at 715 and the guy who was knocking stops to tell me that he had called ahead around 630 to let us know he was on a bus and on his way. He arrived around 645 and decided to have a smoke before he came in. This guy smelled of new donor to me and I was about ready to burst out laughing. New donors take two to four hours to build even before they get into the chair and with our only medical staff person doing the job I just left, he wouldn’t have been able to sign up today anyway. He tells me that he was sitting out front at the time we were open, but when he went to go inside the door was locked. He said I needed to let him in. I reminded him we lock the door at 7. I explained that if he was inside before then, he would be welcome to donate, but once we lock the doors we are done accepting donors for the night.

Around and around some people like to go…

He reminds me that he was there before 7, that he spoke with someone who said he would be fine to donate, and demanded me to let him in. I reminded him he was there at 645 and decided to have a smoke instead of come inside, and our doors were now locked and we could not take him tonight. He went off an out not wanting to donate with us anyway, quickly turned to his girlfriend and demanded she call the other center to let them know they were on their way. He then turned to me, crossed his arms and gave me that look that stated “what do you think about that?” So I smiled and wished him a great night. I forgot to mention that the other center closes at 7 as well, so by the time his bus comes and he gets over there, they will be well closed. Our center pays the most out of any in our area, so he’ll have to come back tomorrow if he’s after the money.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a betting shop employee who is asked the dreaded question “don’t you know who I am?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

And another individual weighed in.

This guy had a pretty thick skull, huh?

Yeah, you can say that again!

But I think we can all admit that this employee handled this situation perfectly.

You gotta be firm with folks like this…or things can spiral out of control in a hurry!

Nice work!

If you can’t follow the rules, you’re never gonna get anywhere in life…