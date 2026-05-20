A Neighborhood Situation Gets Awkward When One Woman Speaks Up About a Creepy Neighbor

There’s sweet and then there’s creepy, and in this story, one older man crosses that line. What started out as a grandpa-like older neighbor quickly became a creepy older neighbor who clearly didn’t see the young women who live in his apartment building as granddaughters.

If your friends had a creepy older neighbor like that, would you warn them to stay away from him, mind your own business, or stop visiting their apartment?

Keep reading to see how the young woman in this story handles it.

AIO – My friend choosing to still be close with her neighbor I (22F) have two friends (both 22F) let’s call them Emy and Mira. Emy lives in an apartment and we love to hangout at her place. She got this neighbor that lives in the same floor as her, let’s call him James (70M). At first James is giving typical grandpa, he would cook for us, treat us for coffee. He’s kind of weird though, he would call us Love/Darling which seems normal like maybe he’s just being affectionate.

I think he sounds like a scumbag.

Overtime he became physical, he would hold hands with my friend, hug in public. He would hold my friends’ waists. We’re uncomfortable but you know he seems like a very religious man, he’s also rich and successful ain’t no way he’s some scumbag right?

Yikes!

There’s more though, because I’m not close with him I just found out that he : 1. Ask Emy for a kiss on his cheek when he gave her food and she did. 2. Ask Mira to date with him and to not tell me and Emy, ofc she refused.

She is not okay with what her friends are doing.

So I tried to talk some sense into them and to cut him off what I got was : 1. From Mira : You know, maybe because you’re not that close with him u can say that. He offered me multiple jobs and I found his insight in business to be valuable 2. From Emy : He’s my neighbor and I can’t cut him off. From what i get, they’re scared with him, but still want to be close with him to reap the benefit and that ticks me off. Today they scolded me because I am being cold to James when i visit saying that i needed to be diplomatic, AIO?

James is a creep. It would really be better if her friends stayed away from him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Here’s a suggestion of what to say to the friends.

Another person knows that she’s right to be concerned.

This person doesn’t think she can do anything about it.

Another person thinks the give and take is odd.

What are her friends getting out of hanging out with this creepy old neighbor? They clearly don’t care about OP’s thoughts on the matter, so she might as well stop lecturing them.

They have to make their own decisions, and she has to make hers. At this point, she can either mind her own business, stop going to their apartment, or stop hanging out with them.