A Potential Roommate’s Strange Attachment to His Suits Became Important After Their Conflict Escalated

If the only time you live with roommates is when you choose to share a place with your friends, you’ve skipped a fundamental – and anxiety-inducing – part of sharing a home with others. And lucky you, because this part sucks.

Sure, many of us have been through the process of being matched up with a college roommate and not knowing, until we move in, who they are, what they’re like – whether we’ll even like them. And crucially, whether or not they’ll like us. It’s probably one of the most stressful parts of going to college, but at least then you know you have things in common. You’re both college freshmen, at least, and you both go to the same college. And if it really doesn’t work out, you can request to move, or at least get away from them next year.

But when you are an adult and you need a housemate, and you don’t have anyone you know who needs a place, you step into seriously stressful territory: finding and vetting strangers to share a home with. This is especially alarming if you’re a woman, since you need to take your safety into account when choosing a housemate. And, as the woman in this story shows, that is no easy task.

Read on to find out what happened here.

Friend’s potential flatmate worried about his suits A friend of mine put an ad in the local paper looking for a flatmate, and had to go through the odious task of meeting and choosing one. This guy called her up and was sounding a little weird. He started asking her if there was enough room for his suits in the wardrobe and she said that she thought so, but he wasn’t convinced and kept going on about it. She quickly put him in the no category and when he asked for the address, she balked and made an excuse about not knowing when she could show him. She got his number and told him that she’d call him when she had time.

Let’s see what happened down the line.

He called back a couple of days later after not hearing from her and she told him that the room was taken. He got abusive and called her a number of names so she hung up. This guy called a couple more times over the next few days to tell her what a ***** she was. This guy was a total *******, and my friend felt unsafe but luckily he only called a couple of times. We waited a couple of weeks and I placed an ad in the free section of the local paper. Because it was free, there was no payment for the ad and no way to trace it apart from the throwaway email address that I made.

Read on to find out about the ad they posted in the paper.

The ad read something like: “Free Armani suits. I’m going overseas and am giving away my entire collection of immaculate Armani suits. First in, takes the lot.” This guy started getting calls at 5:30 in the morning from every secondhand dealer, bargain hunter and who knows who else. I know because I called him at about 11:00am and he was going nuts. It was hilarious and I wish that I’d recorded it. He figured that someone had placed the ad and gotten the number wrong. I ran the ad again the following week with the same results.

This is an incredible story of revenge that is mostly harmless, just enough to annoy someone who behaved completely unacceptably.

Incredible. That’ll teach him what it’s like to receive a whole load of unwanted, and sometimes abusive calls.

Let’s hope his suits found their perfect home – far away from the girl he was mean to.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is caught in the middle of family drama after cleaning out her hoarder father’s home.

Read on to find out what the Reddit community made of this.

This person praised the friend’s intuition.

However, this person thought she should have been more up front.

Meanwhile, this Redditor just wished they could’ve heard the call for themselves.

Anyone who is suggesting that the woman was in the wrong for not just telling the guy that she didn’t want to live with him must lack a fundamental understanding of how intimidating men can be – especially when you are a single woman, living alone. Sure enough if that person seems totally normal, but when they have an unhinged level of questioning about where they can leave their suits? As soon as something felt off, her danger signals started sounding, and by this point it really doesn’t matter how she gets out of the situation, she just needs to do so.

Sure, he was inconvenienced slightly by all the phone calls about suits, but that is merely bothersome. Meanwhile, his abusive phone calls to the woman who didn’t want to rent to him left her feeling unsafe, especially after he called her names. The two things really don’t compare.

Perhaps if you want a nice place to live, be kind and not weird with the people who are interviewing you to live in their home. And if you don’t want to be harassed by callers wanting to get their hands on your precious suits, don’t be mean in the first place. Because karma has a neat way of catching up to you.