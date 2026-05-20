The Corporate Subsidy Revoked: Why an Ex-Fiancé Faced a Sudden Financial Shock After Free-Riding on His Ex’s Internet

Breakups don’t always end when the relationship does.

In this story, a woman discovered her ex-fiancé was still using her employee discount on internet service at their former home.

So when she was given the option to remove the discount from his account, she immediately said yes.

Given their difficult past, she didn’t hesitate to reclaim what was rightfully hers.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Discovered (by accident) that my ex-fiance is still using my employee discount. I called my ISP today for generic WiFi troubleshooting triage. I inadvertently discovered that my employee discount is apparently still being used by my ex-fiancé at our former residence. I was not aware he was still residing there. The representative asked me if I would like to terminate the discount at the former residence. He also asked if I would like to have it applied to my current address.

Meet this woman’s ex-fiancé…

Why yes, yes, I would, kind sir. Thank you very much. This is a man who believed banging his fists against walls was acceptable behavior. He also attempted to force intercourse on another occasion. Even when I declined and said no, he still tried to force intimacy.

He seems to have more than enough income for himself.

He went on a tirade about how I owed him. He is not exactly suffering financially, either. He earns over $160,000 per year in salary. He also earns an additional $3,000 per month from a side hustle that only takes a few hours per month. He earns another $1,500 or more per month in profit from an investment property. He also recently pocketed over $100,000 from the sale of another property. He can afford an extra $10 per month for internet service.

She believes she will benefit more from the employee discount than him.

While I earn a comfortable salary, I also have a medical condition that requires me on regular immunotherapy treatments. He is totally healthy and able-bodied. I also work far longer hours than he does. I am in a far more stressful profession than he is. This is one small additional step toward administrative closure and course correction. It is one small recalibration in the ecosystem of righting wrongs.

Honestly, this sounds more satisfying than cruel.

She simply took back a discount that was hers in the first place.

And considering everything, an extra internet bill feels like a very mild consequence for what he did.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a firm who was fed up with a client denying they’d asked for changes, so they simply stopped following up with them.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one offers some useful advice.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, another valid point.

Some discounts expire along with the relationship.