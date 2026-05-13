“It’s Not Your Personal Lot”: Why One Homeowner Is Being Called “Petty” for Blocking Her Own Parking Space With Trash Cans

Parking disputes are some of the pettiest neighbor conflicts on the planet, and they tend to bring out the worst in everyone involved.

This homeowner spent months trying to be the easygoing neighbor — letting the family next door use her extra parking space, shoveling their walkway, even bringing back their bins on garbage day.

Her neighbors, however? Well, they repaid her by taking her main space, dumping snow on her driveway, and acting entitled the moment she pushed back.

Once she realized her kindness was being walked all over, she stopped accommodating them and started using her garbage bins as a strategic blockade.

Now there’s a full-on parking standoff between the two units.

Read on to find out how it played out.

AITA for blocking my neighbors car with my garbage I live in townhouses on a reservation in Ontario. There is no parking for visitors. Each unit gets two spaces. I have one car. My neighbor usually parks three cars.

Parking doesn’t usually cause a huge problem, but that was all about to change.

I don’t have visitors too often so I don’t mind if my neighbors use my visitor spot when I’m not using it. I do however always put my garbage out in my visitor spot so that I don’t block my own car in. My neighbors decided that was an invitation for them to park in my main space.

This obviously caused a pretty big issue for the homeowner.

I pulled up and seen I had nowhere to park. I knocked on the door and asked them to please move their vehicle. The woman said, “I only parked there because you blocked the other spot with your garbage.” I said, “We each get two spaces, you’re welcome to use my extra space when I’m not using it.”

The neighbor soon makes it clear she somehow things she’s above everyone else.

She began muttering about how she’s First Nations and she’s from here. Which could only mean that she felt entitled to my space.

This comment really rubbed the homeowner the wrong way.

Just because my husband and I are blond hair blue eyes doesn’t mean we are not status members of our community. This interaction felt extra disrespectful since I’ve had guests and they had nowhere to park and I left it alone.

She thinks she deserves a lot better than this disrespect, but still, her neighbor refused to change her behavior.

I’ve also shoveled their space, brought back their empty garbage bins because I was already grabbing my own after pick up, picked up their McDonald’s wrappings and other misc loose garbage from the front of my unit, and just generally have tried to be a good neighbor. She did end up moving her car but continued using my space. This neighbor or the teenager kids, I can’t say for sure which, actually went as far as to shovel their snow over on to my freshly shoveled parking spot and walkway.

So she finally decided they didn’t deserve her kindness any longer.

I quietly set a boundary with myself that the friendly neighborhood help from my end stops now. No more silent gestures of kindness. So I continued putting my garbage in my guest space on garbage day, but now directly behind her car.

But if it was a game her neighbor wanted, she was finally willing to play along.

She actually came out and moved the garbage into my main spot so she could leave. I went out and moved it back straight away. She pulled back up several minutes later and looked dumbfounded, just parked for several minutes probably deciding what to do. So we have been playing “musical chairs” with the garbage. AITA? It may be petty. I could walk further and put it somewhere else I suppose.

Her neighbor messed around, so now they’re about to find out!

What did Reddit think?

This homeowner already tried kindness, but it clearly didn’t work.

An open and honest discussion would probably be more effective than a spirited game of Musical Garbage.

Maybe an outside party needs to get involved here.

Someone crossed a line here, but it wasn’t the homeowner.

The neighbor took every inch of kindness she was offered and kept reaching for more.

Months of help, shared parking, and silent grace seemed to do absolutely nothing to prevent this neighbor from walking all over this homeowner.

Ultimately, the garbage bin blockade is doing what polite conversations never could.

The neighbor with three cars and zero manners can figure out her own parking from now on.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who got fed up enough to have 15 neighbor’s cars towed at once.