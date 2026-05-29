A Power Issue Between Neighbors Turns Into a Police Call and a Heated Confrontation

Why do some people feel the need to act this way?

I’m referring to making things WAY more difficult than they have to be AND causing random inconveniences for others.

Is it boredom?

Sadism?

I guess it varies from annoying person to annoying person, but the fact is that folks like this seem to be everywhere…and that’s not a good thing!

A man wrote the story below and described why his unruly neighbor is causing him a lot of headaches…just for hell of it, maybe?

Check out what this guy had to say, we think you’ll sympathize with what he’s dealing with.

Neighbor turning our power off. “My girlfriend and I live in a duplex. New construction. New electrical code requires an outside disconnect at the meter box. So to paint the picture on the neighbors side of the house there’s a dual meter panel and a disconnect (a 100 amp breaker) for each apartment.

It’s never a good thing to return to a dark house…

Well Friday my girlfriend gets home she calls me at work and says the power is off. I say okay I’ll be home in a few to come check it out. In the meantime one of our other neighbors goes over and sees our breaker is off and flips it back on. Okay no big deal. I ask this neighbor if it was tripped or if it was off. He says I’m not really sure I think it was off but he doesn’t really know much. Next day we’re headed home and I get a notification that my dogs smart collar base is offline. Okay sounds like the power is off again.

You can understand why he’d be alarmed by this…

So we get home it’s late at night at this point I walk over to the breaker and find it is off. Not tripped. Off. Only way that is going to happen is if someone physically turned it off. So I turn it back on and put a padlock on the door. Now this isn’t a high traffic area where the meter panel is located. The only people that are ever in that area is this exact neighbor and his family. 5 minutes later neighbor comes knocking on our door. “Hey ugh what’re you doing over on my property?!” (It’s not his property obviously…) “Oh yeah our power was turned off I turned it back on”

This guy sounds a bit shady…

“Ohh yeah there’s been some power issues here recently that must have caused it” “Uhh no it was off. Not tripped. It was physically turned off by a person, no other possibility” At this point the guy flips his lid (mind you I didn’t explicitly say I think it was him who tampered with it) starts screaming so I just shut the door. Cops show up about 10 minutes later turned out this same neighbor called the cops. He starts screaming at the cops (the ones he called?) and demands I get arrested for trespassing. Cops come and talk to me basically say yeah this guy is an idiot we deal with him a lot you should try to get a restraining order. While all this is happening an ambulance shows up. Turned out the guys wife is having a panic attack and they take her to the hospital. Cops end up leaving nothing happens and we can hear him arguing with his family for the next couple hours. Just another insane event with this particular neighbor. There are plenty more.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this reader spoke up.

Is this guy’s neighbor a pain in the neck, or what?!?!

Good grief, it’s wild!

And you gotta feel for this guy, because you know he’s already dealing with the day-to-day life stuff we all deal with: work, bills, family, relationships, etc.

Who needs more added to pile?

Ugh…good luck, buddy.

Dealing with a crazy neighbor makes every day an exercise in frustration…