May 31, 2026 at 12:45 am

A Quiet Moment Turns Emotional When a Nonverbal Child Suddenly Speaks

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with her son

TikTok/@nassnottherapper

You never know what kind of surprises your kids are gonna throw at you when you’re a parent…

And this mom got totally blindsided!

Her name is Nass and she posted a video featuring her nonverbal son…who had something pretty interesting to say when he decided to speak up.

woman with her son

TikTok/@nassnottherapper

The video’s text overlay reads, “When your kid has been nonverbal for so long, you don’t know to laugh or scold him.”

Nass said to her son, “Good job, my darling.”

And her son shocked her when he replied, “Good job, [expletive].”

Nass was shocked and she couldn’t help but laugh.

woman with her son

TikTok/@nassnottherapper

The boy tried to say it again.

Nass said, “No more!”

They both laughed together.

She then said, “That’s not funny. I don’t find you funny.”

woman with her son

TikTok/@nassnottherapper

Here’s the video.

@nassnottherapper

♬ original sound – nassnottherapper

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of students forced to clean the lab for a visit who decided to make things as memorable as possible.

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.41.44 PM A Quiet Moment Turns Emotional When a Nonverbal Child Suddenly Speaks

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.41.59 PM A Quiet Moment Turns Emotional When a Nonverbal Child Suddenly Speaks

And this TikTokker was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.42.18 PM A Quiet Moment Turns Emotional When a Nonverbal Child Suddenly Speaks

She needs to wash his mouth out with soap!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
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