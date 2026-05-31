A Quiet Moment Turns Emotional When a Nonverbal Child Suddenly Speaks

You never know what kind of surprises your kids are gonna throw at you when you’re a parent…

And this mom got totally blindsided!

Her name is Nass and she posted a video featuring her nonverbal son…who had something pretty interesting to say when he decided to speak up.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When your kid has been nonverbal for so long, you don’t know to laugh or scold him.”

Nass said to her son, “Good job, my darling.”

And her son shocked her when he replied, “Good job, [expletive].”

Nass was shocked and she couldn’t help but laugh.

The boy tried to say it again.

Nass said, “No more!”

They both laughed together.

She then said, “That’s not funny. I don’t find you funny.”

Here’s the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of students forced to clean the lab for a visit who decided to make things as memorable as possible.

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker was impressed.

She needs to wash his mouth out with soap!