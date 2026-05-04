A Random Guy Came At Her At The Renaissance Faire, And Then Her Boyfriend Took His Side Over Hers

Altercations with strangers are never comfortable, but surely your partner should always be in your corner.

What would you do if your boyfriend threw you to the wolves in an awkward situation? One girl recently shared a wild example of this with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA for not quieting down at a Renaissance fair and walking away after my boyfriend sided with a stranger?

I (23F) went to a Renaissance fair with my boyfriend (26M) and my sister.

My sister and I go to events like this regularly, but it was my boyfriend’s first time.

At these events, people dress up, interact with performers, and cheer loudly during shows.

Standard protocol for a Renaissance Faire.

I was acting how I normally do,engaging with the environment and cheering during performances.

During a joust, I was cheering along with the crowd (nothing inappropriate, just typical cheering).

A man sitting in front of me turned around and said I was “scaring his child” and asked me to stop.

Uh, did this guy realize where he was?

Before I could respond, my boyfriend told me I should “quiet down a little”.

That upset me, especially since the event itself encourages loud crowd participation.

Another person nearby even commented that the man was out of line.

Well thankfully someone was on her side.

I felt embarrassed and unsupported, so I got up and walked away to calm down.

My sister came with me.

We had already planned to split up after the joust, so I didn’t think it was a big deal to take some space.

Separating herself was probably the move for the time being.

A few hours later, my boyfriend found us and was upset, saying I had abandoned him at an unfamiliar event.

He also said that if a child is scared, people should adjust their behavior regardless of the setting.

I disagreed and felt like I shouldn’t have to change normal behavior in that kind of environment.

The boyfriend definitely seems like he’s blowing things out of proportion.

We ended up arguing, and it escalated more than it should have.

AITA for not quieting down and for walking away?

Yikes, this guy’s behavior sounds more antiquated than anything at a Ren Faire. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in.

Most were baffled by the Dad’s audacity.



And dragged the boyfriend through the mud.



One person questioned the Dad’s thought process.



And another pointed out the writing on the wall.



This woman’s next quest might have to be a new relationship.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to leave after her husband spent their kids’ college savings on a car.