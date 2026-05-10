A Restaurant Incident Escalated After Customers Took Photos of a Waitress While Intoxicated

Working as a waitress is no joke, especially when intoxicated customers come in!

This waitress shares a horrible experience with a bunch of customers and how her manager took care of it.

Caught a customer taking photos of me I (F17 at the time) was serving a 3 top, consisting of a regular and his 2 mates (all males in their late 50s). It was 30 mins before closing and I was the only server there as they were the last table remaining. They were all visibly intoxicated since entering the restaurant, although not to the point of slurring their words or stumbling around.

This is where it gets bad!

As I was taking their order, one of the regular’s mates, sitting opposite to me, lifted his phone in a very suspicious manner and held it up for a good minute. The other one grabbed my arm as he told me his order. I didn’t say anything immediately since I was a scared teenage girl with 3 intoxicated men in front of me. However, I remembered being so mad and upset that even the chef and kitchen hand noticed, but they didn’t ask. I continued serving them until we closed. I broke into tears when my parents picked me up (it would be around 11pm by the time I leave work and they’re worried about me taking public transportation).

UH OH…

I told them what happened and they were furious, encouraging me to report them to my manager. I said that they might just be too drunk, however, my parents corrected me real quickly that being drunk is zero excuse for harassing a server trying to do their job. It was my first waitressing job and I was still fairly new. As the regular is a family friend of the owner of the restaurant, I was hesitant to report his mates since I wasn’t 100% sure they took photos of me. Looking back now, I would’ve reported them even if they didn’t do so since they still made physical contact with me and made me uncomfortable.

That’s INSANE!

I ended up texting my manager the situation the same night and asked her to check the cameras. She took it very seriously and told me she would handle it, which I was very appreciative of. The next day I came into work, my coworker told me my manager showed her the camera footage. Somehow, the guy holding up the phone was positioned perfectly to show the security camera his phone screen and without a doubt, he was taking pictures of me. My manager messaged the regular/family friend to ask his mate if he took photos of me, just to test his character.

Finally things worked out!

To no one’s surprise, he lied and said he was just taking photos of the menu (there were no menus, I already took it away from them😑). He was sent the clear 4k footage of him taking photos of me and was told to delete all of them. Apparently he had nothing to say to that and just deleted them 🤷‍♀️ I was told the regular is no longer friends with those 2 guys and THEY GOT BANNED from the restaurant and was told my manager would TAKE LEGAL ACTION against them if they ever stepped foot in her establishment again. The regular seemed genuinely shocked and upset at his mate’s behaviors as he has daughters my age and would be appalled if something like this happened to them. W manager

AWESOME! Some managers deserve a round of applause!

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user shares how they saved the day when a customer was taking photos of hostesses.

This user loves what the manager did!

This user knows how important it is to speak up for safety!

This user would have loved to do something with their phones.

This user applauds the manager.

Somebody should be proud for speaking up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.