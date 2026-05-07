A Senior Dog Who Can Barely Walk Now Barks At His Owners When He Wants To Eat

Aging is part of life, but the effects of getting older just seem to hit harder when it comes to our dogs.

A woman named Tania posted a video on TikTok that featured her senior dog Arlo, who has discovered a new way to let his owners know that he’s ready to chow down.

The video shows a dog barking while laying on a bed in front of a TV in a living room.

The text overlay reads, “It’s Arlo’s dinner time. He lets us know when it’s time to eat.”

In the caption, Tania wrote, “Arlo was always quiet boy. He was a trained service dog. We never heard him bark. Up until recently last year when he started walking less and less. He can’t come to the kitchen and observe his food being served like he used to. While he still sees his brother come to the kitchen.”

She added, “So he started barking. That’s how he lets us know he is waiting for his food.”

Check out the video.

@tania.pena33 Arlo was always quiet boy. He was a trained service dog. We never heard him bark. Up until recently last year when he started walking less and less. He can’t come to the kitchen and observe his food being served like he used to. While he still sees his brother come to the kitchen. So he started barking. That’s how he lets us know he is waiting for his food.😊#retiredservicedog #seniordog #seniordogsoftiktok #retiredseeingeyedog #yellowlab ♬ Reflection on Peace – Adauto Assis

Take a look at what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This is what we like to refer to as “adapting to your surroundings.”

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!