A Woman Became So Concerned About Her Sister’s Stepson That She Offered Him a Place to Live

It takes a big person with a huge heart to stand up and take someone in need into their household.

The woman who wrote this story offered to do that…but not everyone is happy about it.

Check out what she had to say in the story below.

AITA for offering to take in my step nephew? “My (33F) sister “Michala” (30F) married “Brad” (35M) three years ago. When they got married, Brad had a 6 yo son, “Jimmy”. From the start, my family treated Jimmy like he was a part of the family, as Jimmy’s egg donor was not in the picture (from my knowledge she hasn’t been around since Jimmy was a baby). Everyone, that is, except for Michala. She has never been one to warm up to kids, and once they start being able to talk back, she loses it.

Jeez…

I’ve witnessed more than one instance where Michala (and Brad) have been cruel to Jimmy. Nothing physical, but definitely verbal. And since Michala has had her own kid Sam (2M), her attitude towards Jimmy has just gotten worse. Yesterday, I got a phone call from Michala, where she was very upset about news she received from Jimmy’s school.

Oh, boy…

Apparently, Jimmy had made a statement at school about how he is being treated at home and it triggered a CPS call. Michala was cussing out Jimmy (who was in the back seat of the car) and saying if his mother wanted to take him, he would be on the next plane.

She made a big decision.

Finally, when I could get a word in, I told Michala that I was willing to take Jimmy in, that I’d put him in school near where I live and that they should get family therapy. Michala immedately turned on me, saying that I was calling her a bad parent (which, if the shoe fits…) and that I was trying to “upshine’ her. And I didn’t understand how much of a “pain in then neck Jimmy can be.” I know Jimmy has ADHD, and has challenges from that, which require patience and understanding to deal with (I have ADD myself, so I know what works). But when I have him, he is mostly a rambunctious boy who hero-worships his older cousin (my son, 17).

She decided to take action.

Now here’s where I may be a jerk: This morning I called the regional office of CPS where Michala & Brad live and spoke to a caseworker. I explained who I was and that I knew Jimmy had given a statement. I told the case worker what I had personally seen of their treatment of Jimmy, my experience with Jimmy (his personality, ND disorder, and if he has a tendency to lie). I volunteered for kinship placement (for both Jimmy and Sam) should the situation warrant it.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another individual had a lot to say.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

She’s only trying to do what’s best for this kid!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepdaughter who will go to great lengths to avoid helping drive her siblings to school.