A Woman Says Her MIL Keeps Rearranging Her House and Taking Things Without Asking

There’s “making yourself at home” and then there’s apparently running inventory.

Over the years, her mother-in-law has developed a habit of opening mail, reorganizing rooms, and moving personal items around whenever she visits. Annoying? Absolutely.

But when a gift suddenly disappears from the kitchen—and MIL casually admits she took it back because they “weren’t using it enough”? Yeah, that’s where this stopped being quirky.

AITAH for asking my husband to tell his mother she’s no longer allowed in our house unsupervised? My mother-in-law has a long history of crossing boundaries in my home. Examples include opening my mail/packages when I’m not there, rearranging my garage without asking, and moving around my makeup, skincare, and kitchen items while she’s visiting. She usually does these things when I’m not home. For context, this is not something my own parents do, and we’ve never set an expectation that family members can just do whatever they want in our house.

Of course not.

Last Christmas, my husband gave her money to take our two young sons shopping so they could pick out gifts for us. She helped my youngest son choose a dish drying rack/drying mat for me. So while she was involved in picking it out, it was paid for with my husband’s money and given to me as a gift from my son. (For comparison, the actual gift she personally gave me was an old bag of potpourri and a ChapStick.)

Yikes.

Recently, she was at our house watching the kids while I was at work and my husband was out. When I got home, I noticed things in the pantry had been moved. Then I realized the dish drying rack/mat was gone. I had seen it earlier that day, so I knew it had been there. I asked my kids and my husband if they moved it. No one knew anything about it. At that point I strongly suspected my MIL, because she has taken gifts back from people before. My husband texted her and asked if she took it. She admitted she did, saying we “don’t use it enough,” so she took it with her.

Wowwww.

I was shocked and angry. To me, this is stealing something from my house because she decided I didn’t deserve to keep my own property. My husband thinks I should just let it go and sweep it under the rug. I told him this is a serious boundary issue and I don’t trust her in our home anymore. I requested she no longer be alone in our house unsupervised, but my husband thinks that what she did wasn’t “stealing” and I’m making a big deal over nothing. AITAH?

The general consensus: NTA, and if someone can’t be trusted to leave your belongings alone, limiting unsupervised access is a reasonable consequence.

This person says of course this is stealing and the MIL is the AH.

This person says husband needs a bit of a reality check.

And this person says this is unacceptable by all parties involved (except OP, who needs to give a stern talking-to).

At some point “helping herself” stopped being a figure of speech.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was sorely disappointed after trusting her ex-husband to handle Easter for their young child.