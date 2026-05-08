May 8, 2026 at 12:45 am

A Dog Had A Hilarious Reaction When Her Owner Vacuumed The House

by Matthew Gilligan

dog attacking a vacuum

TikTok/@krista.ms

Dogs being afraid of vacuums is something people have been laughing at forever, BUT the fact remains that the videos showing these epic battles are still hilarious.

And a TikTok video from a dog owner named Krista might be the best one you’ve ever seen.

woman vacuuming a floor

TikTok/@krista.ms

In the video, Krista vacuumed a hardwood floor…

And her dog’s face suddenly appeared out of nowhere through a cat door and attacked the vacuum!

dog attacking a vacuum

TikTok/@krista.ms

The pooch continued to do it every time Krista pushed the vacuum by the cat door.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “Anyone else’s dog have beef with the vacuum?”

The answer to that is most definitely YES.

dog attacking a vacuum

TikTok/@krista.ms

Take a look at the video.

@krista.ms

Anyone else’s dog have beef with the vacuum? #aussie #specialgirl #catdoor #peepeepoopoo #attackdog

♬ original sound – krista.ms

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 8.20.48 AM A Dog Had A Hilarious Reaction When Her Owner Vacuumed The House

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 8.20.58 AM A Dog Had A Hilarious Reaction When Her Owner Vacuumed The House

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 8.21.11 AM A Dog Had A Hilarious Reaction When Her Owner Vacuumed The House

This video is guaranteed to make you LOL.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

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