A Dog Had A Hilarious Reaction When Her Owner Vacuumed The House

Dogs being afraid of vacuums is something people have been laughing at forever, BUT the fact remains that the videos showing these epic battles are still hilarious.

And a TikTok video from a dog owner named Krista might be the best one you’ve ever seen.

In the video, Krista vacuumed a hardwood floor…

And her dog’s face suddenly appeared out of nowhere through a cat door and attacked the vacuum!

The pooch continued to do it every time Krista pushed the vacuum by the cat door.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “Anyone else’s dog have beef with the vacuum?”

The answer to that is most definitely YES.

Take a look at the video.

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person nailed it.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

This video is guaranteed to make you LOL.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!