A Workplace Dispute Started After an Intern’s New Computer Accessories Were Swapped Without Permission

Workplace boundaries can be especially hard when you are new.

The following story is about a new intern who started working 3 days ago and was given brand new computer accessories.

However, a coworker who had been in the company longer took her keyboard and mouse and swapped them with their old ones.

Now, he feels uncomfortable and unsure about how to deal with the situation.

Let’s take a closer look!

Coworker secretly swapped her desktop utilities with mine. I’m kind of annoyed about this. I just started a new job 3 days ago as an intern. They sent me brand new stuff for my desktop. And my coworker took my keyboard and mouse and secretly replaced it with hers.

This intern got annoyed that his coworker swapped his keyboard and mouse.

I really liked my original keyboard and mouse because it was more ergonomic and comfortable. The office boss was the one who pointed it out, but just joked about it and didn’t say anything else. She shamelessly denied it and acted clueless, even though everyone in the office noticed. It was obvious because hers is more worn out and it literally looks different. This kind of annoyed me, but I don’t know what to do.

He didn’t want to be walked all over in the office.

I’ve only been there for 3 days, and I’m the most junior. The rest have been there for one or two years in the company and know each other very well. They get along very well. I don’t want to be walked all over or treated like this or be left out or get fired. She’s sitting right next to me, too.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Short and straightforward.

Here’s a similar thought.

This one shares a useful suggestion.

Here’s another idea…

Finally, this person makes a valid point.

Just because they were there longer doesn’t mean they get to bully the new hires.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who interviewed for a job, but told the interviewer she thought he was rude before she left.