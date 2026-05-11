A Workplace Promotion Sparked Tension When One Employee Was Asked to Train the Person Who Got the Job Instead

It’s rough out there in the workforce these days.

And it seems like the older a person gets, the more the deck is stacked against them.

A woman named Jennifer talked to TikTok viewers about how she responded after a 25-year-0ld worker got a promotion she thought she deserved…and then Jennifer was asked to train them.

Jennifer told viewers, “I watched a 25-year-old get my promotion, and then they asked me to train her.”

She continued, “Here’s what I said: no. Not ‘sorry,’ not ‘maybe later,’ not ‘let me check my schedule.’ Just no. She looked shocked. My manager looked furious, and HR sent me an email about being a team player. I didn’t care, because here’s what just happened.”

Jennifer then said, “They passed me over for a promotion that I had earned. Gave it to someone fresh out of grad school with zero experience, and then expected me to teach her how to do the job they said I wasn’t good enough for.”

She asked, “The audacity is stunning, isn’t it?”

Jennifer continued, “I’m not your free training program. I’m not here to make your cheap labor look competent. And I’m not going to hand over everything I know so you can pay her half of what you pay me.”

She added, “They told me I was being unprofessional. I told them I was being appropriately compensated for my expertise, or I wasn’t sharing it. And they said I wasn’t supporting the team. I said the team didn’t support me when I asked why I didn’t get the role.”

Jennifer said she was then met with silence.

She then said, “Here’s what I learned. The second you stop being useful, they stop pretending to care. So stop pretending you owe them anything.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

@theunobsolete watched 25-year-old get my promotion then ask me to train her. I said no. Not sorry. Not maybe. Just no. She shocked. Manager furious. HR email about team player. Don’t care. They passed me over for promotion I earned. Gave it to someone with zero experience. Expected me to teach her job they said I wasn’t good enough for. Train my replacement? Pay me. Want 25 years knowledge? Triple salary consulting rates. Want me to smile while you humiliate me? Wrong person. Not your free training program. Not making cheap hire look competent. Not handing over everything so you can pay her half. They said unprofessional. I said appropriately compensated or not sharing. They said not supporting team. I said team didn’t support me. Silence. Second you stop being useful they stop caring. Stop pretending you owe them anything.#promotions #over50 #notateamplayer #genx #isaidno ♬ original sound – Jennifer Schroeder

And here’s how viewers reacted on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

It sounds like she did the right thing!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got his coworker fired when he stopped giving him rides.