“I Don’t Work Here:” Entitled Bar Customer Goes Viral After Unleashing a Rant on the Establishment’s Owner

It’s always funny when the person you’re complaining about is the last person you should be complaining about.

So, what would you do if you were working and saw a customer yelling at the business owner, who kept saying they didn’t work there? Would you let her know that he’s the owner and she shouldn’t yell at him? Or would you go along with his story and handle the woman?

In the following story, a bartender finds himself in this exact situation and opts for the latter. Here’s what happened.

The owner of my work pulled the I dont work here lady on a customer. I used to work at a bar. The owner was an jerk, but he was great to work for. He was a super alcoholic and a great tipper. He had been permanently banned from every other bar in town, which was why he bought the bar. He had a policy that if he was drinking, he wasn’t the owner, so if he got out of hand, we could throw him out, but not 86 or call the cops on him. Now I also would like to add that all he did was sign the checks. Otherwise, he had nothing to do with the day-to-day of the bar other than drinking.

When he came back out front, a woman was yelling.

One morning I was opening the bar and typically the doors are unlocked an hour before we opened, so regulars could come in and drink. They knew the bartender would be cleaning and stocking the bar and would just deal with short wait times for a drink or refill. The owner came in and didn’t want to wait for me to come out of the back, so he went behind the bar and made himself a drink. He then went and sat at the bar, put money on a rubber mat. When I came out of the back with a few cases of beer, I heard a woman going off on someone, whom I found out was the guy who signs my checks.

She got louder and insisted that the man get fired.

She was going off about how horrible he was for drinking on the job and refusing to make her a drink. He simply told her he didn’t work there and went back to his drink. When she saw me, she immediately started complaining about him, saying she wanted to speak to the owner or manager. Since I was the only one there, I told her she’d have to deal with me. She went on a tirade about him needing to be fired, then demanded a free drink for his rudeness and refusal to help her. I told her that wasn’t going to happen as he didn’t work there.

Then, suddenly, she knew the owner.

Then she decided to take it up a notch and said she knew the owner. Cue typical you’ll both be fired rant, and the owner is shaking his head, laughing, which made her madder. I called her bluff and told her to either shut up and order a drink or leave because I have things to do. She got huffy and then demanded a tab, trying to hand me a credit card. I informed her we were cash only, but she was welcome to go pull money out of the atm near the bathroom. That didn’t make her happy, so she decided to stomp out of the bar, saying she’d take her business elsewhere.

Not wanting to deal with her again, the owner locked the door.

The owner then asked for my keys and promptly locked the door behind her. As soon as he did that, he came back and said I’ve never met that woman, so you’re definitely not fired. We had a good laugh. She did come back about 20 minutes later because there wasnt another bar open and got super mad when my boss waved and went back to his drink. She banged on the door for about five minutes. He then made me a sign to put up on the glass door with the bar hours, and she got in her car and sped off. I luckily never saw her again.

Wow! That woman doesn’t even know how badly she embarrassed herself.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.

Let’s check out if the folks over at Reddit have ever done something similar.

This reader wants to know what’s up with that lady.

Here’s someone who thinks both of them are entitled.

According to this comment, an Ex-Pat did this to keep track of how much he drank.

Good question.

The owner sounds awesome!