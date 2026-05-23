Employee Reports Night Shift Supervisor to Corporate, Shocked When Multiple Supervisors Are Fired

Imagine working retail and working with a supervisor you’ve never worked with before. If that supervisor was particularly awful to you and all of your coworkers, would you be glad that you never had to work with him again, or would you report him to corporate?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and she decides to report him to corporate. She honestly didn’t expect anything to come of it, but quite awhile later, she found out that her report actually caused an undercover investigation with serious consequences.

She didn’t mean for it to be this extreme, and she is wondering if it would’ve been better if she had never reported this supervisor at all.

Keep reading to see if you think she did the right thing or the wrong thing.

AITA for affecting supervisors at my previous job? Used to work at a very large, clothing store in the UK. Think blue logo, cheap clothes and dodgy labour practices… In December of 2020, they done a “store opened for 36 hours” thing, so the shop was open for two days straight and you could go shopping at 3am if you wanted to, basically to make up for losses during COVID19. I was asked to do a 9pm to 7am shift, basically as a favour to them because no one wanted to work it. They paid for my taxi back and forward and I got an extra £2 onto my hourly wage.

This supervisor sounds really annoying.

One of the supervisors for this shift was someone who I had never interacted with before, and didn’t even know his name before it. He snapped at me during the shift no less than 6 times. Once for bringing out the wrong tote with clothes, once for folding jeans wrong, once for being on the floor trying to help someone retrieve their phone from under a unit… Stupid stuff, nothing worth being pulled up over. Note though that I’d been working there for two years at this point, so I couldn’t have been that bad at my job or they would have fired me!

She decided to report him.

But it really irritated me, and the way he spoke to other staff too (e.g “If I’d have done the interviews this year, you would never have gotten this job”, “stick a smile on your face and pretend you want to be here”…), being a complete jerk to anyone who walked past him. Anyway in the staff room they have a sign saying you can report staff anonymously to the union, so when I got home the next day, I done exactly that. They gave me a case number and I kinda forgot about it. I ended up quitting in August of 2021, and hadn’t heard anything about it so just assumed nothing got done. He works nightshift anyway, so I didn’t interact with him again.

She didn’t expect it to end this way.

Turns out the union hadn’t forgot, and had sent someone in undercover to work nightshifts with him, recording his behaviour and basically all the other supervisors who were throwing their weight around and acting superior to everyone. I got an update last month saying action had been taken, and when I asked a friend who still works there, she said that the store has now decided to remove all supervisors, and won’t ever have that position opened back up. So it will basically be floor/till workers, and then the managers, no supervisors in between to help the managers out. I told her what I had done, and she said that it was cruel of me because all the supervisors were punished for his actions, when I really hadn’t meant to cause this. AITA for causing other supervisors to lose their jobs because I reported one specific person? There was 12 supervisors, 7 were found to be causing distress in the workplace and the other 5 ended up losing their jobs too.

Wow. That was kind of an extreme reaction to reporting one supervisor. I don’t think she did anything wrong for reporting him though.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who was facing serious accusations before retirement, but luckily had security footage that proved his innocence.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this story.

This person doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

She can’t see the future.

This person thinks the supervisors deserved to get fired.

Nobody thinks she did anything wrong.

The supervisor was awful, so she reported him. I don’t know how anyone could say that was a problem.

An undercover investigation determined that the majority of the supervisors were bullies, so it sounds like they deserved to be fired.

Sure, a few decent supervisors got caught in the drama, but hopefully they landed on their feet elsewhere.

I don’t think she did anything wrong. This was all corporate’s decision. They eliminated the bullies. The company will probably be a much better place to work from now on.