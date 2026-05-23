Single Mom Uncomfortable After Landlord’s Sister Makes Inappropriate Comments During Visits

For a parent, there is probably no greater fear than something happening to their children, and an adjacent fear would be having their children taken away from them. It’s not a joking matter.

In this story, one single mom lives on the same property as her landlord, and her landlord’s sister, who is a foster mom, comes to visit every summer. The visits aren’t a problem, but some of the things the foster mom says to the single mom are really upsetting her.

Now, she’s wondering if she’s being too critical or if her feelings about these comments are valid.

Let’s keep reading for the whole story.

AITA for not wanting my kids anywhere near my landlords sister (a foster mom)? I just want to be clear that this woman has been nothing but sweet to me. But I am very off put by what her intentions are. I am a mom of 5 and I live on the same property as my landlord. Separate houses with a shared yard. My landlords sister Hannah parks her camper here during the summer months and stays here with all of her foster kids every weekend. She has 7 kids under her care currently. 2 that she adopted and the rest are fosters that have been with her for a year or less.

The foster mom has said and done a lot of really unsettling things.

To cut right to the chase, she started dropping little “im just joking” comments a few weeks back. Basically she would start harassing me at like 10am for me and my kids to come hang out with her and her fosters and then say things like “sure hope you dont mess up, I might have to swoop in and take your kids” or “if you ever mess up and your kids get taken, I will fight for them”. Tries getting my youngest to kiss her on the mouth (shes 2). And then there’s been other things, like blatantly telling me that she hopes that “her sons” mom keeps messing up so she can adopt the boys (ages 2 and 4, only been with her for 3 months). Actively tries getting people to stalk her oldest foster kids mom on tiktok (ages 14 and 9), saying she’s a “waste of space” (lost her kids due to lack of food because she was working 2 jobs and simply struggling as a single mom – no physical abuse).

She doesn’t like the comments at all. I mean, who would?

Im just super off put. The comments keep intensifying and its almost like shes trying to manifest me losing my kids so she can take them at this point with how much she comments on the “if you ever mess up” or “hope you dont mess up cause I will have to steal your kids” talk. But, let it be absolutely clear, this woman is also sweat as pie. Invites us down for dinner all the time, loves my kids, loves me, invites me to her house when I dont even have my kids. Im just not sure what to think. AITA?

That foster mom needs to be called out on how unsettling her comments are. Maybe she thinks of it as a light joke, but no mom wants to joke about having her kids taken away from her!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who called the landlord after they hadn’t seen or heard their neighbor in days.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a vote for reporting her to CPS.

Another person suggests reporting her to CPS.

One person asks a good question.

Everyone thinks the foster mom is being creepy.

I would not be okay with someone joking about taking my kids if I mess up. That’s so rude and unsettling. She could contact CPS. She would have good reasons to do so, but talking to the landlord might be another approach. However, if she is going to contact CPS, it might be better not to talk to the landlord about it, so it doesn’t get back to the landlord’s sister that OP was criticizing her. That way, when she does contact CPS, she can truly remain anonymous.

I would not want to be around that foster mom either.