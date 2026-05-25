Boyfriend Completely Plans a Major Getaway Without Asking His Partner—Then Faces a Crisis When She Despises the Entire Itinerary

Well, there’s no accounting for taste, huh…?

If you’re in a relationship, you’d think that you’d go out of your way to give your partner the best of everything, or at least whatever was reasonable.

Hey, not everyone is loaded with money, right?

Well, you’d probably at least expect something DECENT.

But, as you can imagine, there are a lot of less-than-desirable folks out there, and the woman who wrote this story is attached to one of them.

And you’re gonna be blown away by how inconsiderate and thoughtless this guy is!

Check out what she had to say about the trip this joker planned for the two of them.

AITA? My boyfriend planned a Disney trip… “My mom gave me Disney gift cards for a graduation gift. I’ve been waiting to plan it so we weren’t skimping. Going cheap is miserable.

Why do people do things like this?

He planned and booked and bought everything with out talking to me or confirming. We’re going with a group which I did NOT want to do. I’ve told him multiple times I want to wait and go just you and I. We’ve only been on one trip together in three years. He planned a three day trip. 1 day drive. 1 day at Disney. and 1 day drive back. I wanted two days. 1 day Disney. 1 day California Adventure. So we’d drive up Friday night no hotel?

This guy is clueless.

He wanted to stay with his family in their one bed apartment mind you they have 4 people living there. No bed or couch for us. Then we’d stay the second night in a hotel. And leave the next morning. I said no to staying at the family’s and to see if there’s another night we can book for…He booked a cheap hotel Friday with out talking to me…he did not read the reviews.

This story just keeps getting worse…

Red stained floors and walls. Roaches. Bed frames too small for bed…I said screw that I’ll just book the hotel and pay for it. Or sleep in my car. Then I asked him what his budget was as he’s the one who planned everything…he doesn’t have one. So now I’m over here planning and budgeting a whole trip that I did not want to take or was ready to plan in the first place…AITA? He’s making me feel bad for saying no after he made the plans with out telling me…upset I made him cancel the nasty motel…then doesn’t even have a budget for this Disney trip he planned. I’m stressed out for a trip I wasn’t ready for…and the way he’s going about planning it…is not how I imagined things. Please tell me am I a jerk or if I’m being spoiled.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user offered some advice.

This person said she’s NTA.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

That was pretty wild, don’t you think?

You can say that again.

It’s like this guy decided he was going to put the absolute least amount of effort into planning this trip and he somehow expected his girlfriend to be okay with it.

Well, that didn’t quite work out, now did it?

Her boyfriend sounds like a really classy fella!