A Simple Wedding Dress Request Leaves a Bride With Growing Doubts About Her Friend

There is exactly one dress code rule that applies to every wedding, regardless of theme, venue, or vibe — and somehow it still needs to be explained to people.

A bride planning a small, casual courthouse wedding asked her friend not to wear white after initially giving the green light, explaining that her own dress was simple enough that a matching color could genuinely confuse guests who had never met her.

Her friend’s response was a series of white outfit suggestions, a mention of financial constraints, and a final answer that landed somewhere between “I’ll try” and “no promises.”

The wedding is a month away. The friend has not committed to anything.

Read on to see the internet’s thoughts on whether “please don’t wear white to my wedding” is actually a reasonable request.

AITA for asking my friend not to wear white to my wedding after initially saying it was okay? I (23F) am getting married soon. It’s a small courthouse ceremony followed by a casual lunch reception with about 30 people. I’m wearing a simple white dress — not a big traditional wedding gown, no veil, nothing super bridal.

Then one of her friends decided to get her wrapped up in some petty drama over the ceremony dress code.

One of my close friends (24F) told me she had already bought multiple dresses before even asking me, including white ones, and said she might wear white. She mentioned she wouldn’t wear white unless I was also wearing white, because she felt it would only be inappropriate if she wore white alone.

She felt rushed in the moment, so she gave her friend an answer, then immediately went back on it.

At the time, I had something else stressful going on and didn’t think much of it, so I said it was fine. The next day, after thinking about it, I realized I wasn’t comfortable and took that back.

She starts to feel like allowing her friend to wear the dress isn’t a good idea.

My dress is very simple, so if someone else wears plain white, it could look really similar. Also, some of my fiancé’s family hasn’t met me, and since this is a small casual event, it could genuinely be confusing who the bride is. I asked her about the dress and she confirmed it was plain white.

She tries to reason with her friend, but her friend is being unnecessarily difficult.

I told her I wasn’t comfortable with her wearing white and asked if she could pick another color. The theme is spring pastel, but I wasn’t strict about it. She said she only feels comfortable wearing white or black. I told her black is completely fine, even if it doesn’t match the theme.

Her friend comes up with even more excuses to not follow the bride’s perfectly reasonable request.

She then said she doesn’t have time or money to find something else, even though the wedding is about a month away, and kept saying things like “I’ll try” and “no promises.” Another thing that bothered me is that I had been asking her to show me what she planned to wear, and she kept saying she would show me after things arrived. Meanwhile, I had already sent her and my other friends screenshots of my dresses.

Her friend continues to be difficult throughout the entire ordeal.

When she asked again what I was wearing after I said I wasn’t comfortable, I repeated both dresses and all she said was “nice.” She later showed me another white outfit — a skirt set — and I again said I would really prefer black. At the end, she still said she would try but would not fully commit.

She then makes a bad joke that’s in poor taste.

She also mentioned her boyfriend might wear an all-white linen outfit and joked no one would confuse him for the bride, which I agreed with. I’m trying not to be a bridezilla because I know she has financial constraints and I’m not strict about anything else. But I feel like asking someone not to wear white to a wedding is a pretty basic request. AITA for insisting on this after I initially said it was okay?

This friend sounds like a complete nightmare.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s almost like her friend was going out of her way to be difficult.

Maybe it’s best if this friend doesn’t attend at all.

Some people just can’t stand not being the center of attention at all times.

Many of this friend’s questions should have just been common sense.

Asking a friend not to wear white to your wedding is about as basic as wedding etiquette gets — and this bride did everything right. She approved black immediately, offered flexibility on the theme, explained exactly why the request mattered, and still walked away from the conversation with “I’ll try” as her best-case answer.

The friend had a month, a black option, and a perfectly reasonable out — and responded to all of it with a series of white alternatives and a financial excuse that did not quite line up with the shopping she had already done.

The bride was not asking for perfection. She was asking for one color swap.

“I’ll try” is not a valid answer to a perfectly reasonable request.