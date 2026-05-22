She Received Her Grandfather’s Vintage Camera as a Birthday Gift, Restored It With Her Own Money, Then Refused When Her Family Demanded It Back

Getting called selfish for keeping a gift that was given to you deliberately and publicly is something that any reasonable person would immediately clock as complete nonsense.

In this story, a woman received her grandfather’s vintage camera from an older cousin who had chosen her carefully and intentionally, citing her photography background.

The woman restored it, used it as her prized possession, and posted photos from it before anyone thought to raise an objection.

So when her cousin called her in a panic, she realized this camera was about to be the center of a spirited family debate.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to give back a birthday gift after the person who gave it to me changed their mind? I (24F) had a birthday a few weeks ago, and one of my eldest cousins gave me a vintage film camera that used to belong to our grandfather. She told me she picked me specifically because I’m the only person in the family who has a passion for photography, and she thought he would’ve liked that.

This was a gift that she absolutely cherished.

I was honestly touched. I cleaned it up, bought film for it, and even spent money getting one of the lenses repaired. I’ve already used it a few times and posted some photos online.

But in came the drama.

Last weekend, we had another family get-together, and apparently several relatives were surprised that she gave it to me due to the fact that the camera had sentimental value to multiple people. I didn’t know any of this beforehand. Nobody had ever mentioned wanting it.

Suddenly, her cousin called her in a panic.

Two days later, my cousin called me sounding stressed and asked if she could take the camera back temporarily because another cousin is upset and thinks it should stay on that side of the family. I asked if she meant temporarily or permanently, and she admitted she didn’t know anymore because now relatives are arguing about who “deserves” it.

So she held her ground and pushed back.

I told her I didn’t think it was fair to ask for it back after gifting it to me, especially after I’d already spent money restoring it and started using it. She said she understands, but now some family members are calling me selfish and saying I’m prioritizing an object over family peace.

She doesn’t think this request is fair at all.

Whereas, if she had loaned it to me, I’d absolutely return it. But she was very clear that it was a birthday gift. I didn’t pressure her into giving it to me, and I had no idea there would be family drama attached to it afterward.

But that didn’t prevent the rest of the family from guilt-tripping her.

Now people are acting like I took something sentimental away from the family, even though I literally received it as a gift in front of everyone. AITA for refusing to give the camera back after it was already gifted to me?

This is just simply not how gift-giving works.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen who is being called ungrateful because he’s not overjoyed his parents bought him a gift they did not discuss.

What did Reddit have to say?

Her relatives wouldn’t know “family harmony” if it were right in front of them.

As far as this reader is concerned, the camera has already found a good home.

The fault lies completely on the cousin here.

If the rest of the family wants it so bad, why not see how much cash they’d cough up for it?

It’s worth noting that nobody in her family mentioned wanting the camera until after it was cleaned up, repaired, loaded with film, and actively being used by someone who clearly loved it.

It’s not like this woman robbed her grandfather’s house in the dead of night — she was gifted this camera in good faith. Full stop.

Being asked to return a gift is just bad etiquette, no matter how you slice it.