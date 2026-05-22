She Returned to Her Old Store as a Customer, but Her Former Supervisor Tried to Force Her to Open a Register and Ended Up Arrested

Some people let authority go straight to their heads.

In this story, a former cashier stopped by her old store during a busy rush before a winter storm. After waiting nearly an hour in line like every other customer, she finally checked out and started heading for the exit.

That’s when her former supervisor spotted her.

But rather than greeting her, the supervisor demanded she jump onto a register because the store was busy and she used to be one of their fastest cashiers.

The only problem was that she hadn’t worked there for several months. Things spiraled so badly from there that police ended up getting involved inside the store.

Read on to see the former supervisor’s meltdown.

No, I’m not gonna be your cashier About a year and a half ago, I worked for a local branch of a multi-hundred-billion-dollar hypermarket chain as a Cashier. I’ll refer to the chain as ‘Mall-Mart’ from now on. Mall-Mart was a great place to work for a 17-year-old kid at the time. I had some good laughs, great friends, and made 11$ an hour, which was great compared to the state minimum wage of $8.50 an hour I made at a local chain theater I’ll call Cinemax (not related to the cable network/TV channel Cinemax). It was overall as good as working retail can get. I quit after six months because I shipped off to college, which I also only went to for six months.

There were a few things he needed from the store on New Year’s.

I’ve since returned to my hometown and live with my parents. I’m only 18, and I’m working towards moving out now, so don’t judge me for being a basement dweller. I always go back to Mall-Mart when I need something since it’s only a mile away from my house. On this day, I had gone to Mall-Mart to grab some ingredients to try out a recipe from ‘Sam the Cooking Guy,’ and needed to grab some ingredients since it called for Kewpie Mayo, and I had recently run out of it, among other things. Now, it was just after New Year’s, and everyone was stocking up because a big winter storm was forecasted in our area, and what does that mean? Big lines. Of course, Mall-Mart being Mall-Mart, they only had a few registers open, self-checkout was packed, and each line looked like it would take half an hour minimum.

By this point, he had already waited so long in line.

I wait in line for about 45 minutes. I would’ve been out faster had I known I had gotten in my old co-worker’s line, who was known to be the slowest. But I only noticed by the time I got to the belt, and forget it, I had already waited that long. Anyway, I got to the checkout and started bagging my stuff, since this woman never knew how to properly bag stuff. EGGS GO ON TOP CARMINE! I pay for my stuff and as I start to wheel away, my old supervisor, Sharon (SV), walks up to me in a bit of a huff.

She obviously didn’t care that he no longer worked there.

SV: “Sam, I need you on lane six.” Me: “I… don’t… work here?…” SV: “I know, but you were our fastest scanner and we’re busy.” Me: “And? I quit. You can’t just pull me into a lane because you see me.”

Then, the woman stormed off to make a phone call.

SV: “Don’t be a jerk, Sam, or I’ll report you.” Me: I laugh “To who? You’re not my supervisor, I don’t work here, and I’m positive the police would just blow you off as crazy.” SV: “We’ll see about that.” She storms off to the customer service desk and picks up the phone. I shrug and start to walk off to the exit. As I get close, I hear my name on the radio of one of our security officers (SO).

The security guard asked her to follow him.

SO: “Samantha?” Me (sighs): “Yea, Sharon’s being a jerk. You’re not gonna keep me here, are you?” SO: “Unfortunately, I have to until the police arrive.” I nod and follow him. As I get to the customer service desk, Sharon gets right into my face.

As the cops arrived, she ran over and started yelling at them.

SV: “Those cops will have you in cuffs if I have a say.” Me: “For what? Not taking orders from someone who has no authority over me?” SV: “You’re 17 and I’m 45. You have to listen to me!” Me: “You’re joking, right? Yeesh, I didn’t think you could be a bigger jerk.” As she gasps in disbelief, a pair of county Sheriff’s Deputies approach us. She runs over to them and starts screaming at them to ‘take me away’ because I’m ‘verbally abusing her’ and ‘breaking her first amendment rights.’

Here’s where everything went south.

Because apparently, calling someone a jerk breaks your freedom of speech. She was pulling all the stops to try to get me arrested, exaggerating, making up stories, showing scars that were obviously months old. Lucky for me, I had a few witnesses that decided to stick around to see what went down. Oh, it gets soooooooooo much better.

Sharon really messed up.

This jerk figures out that I’ve won, turns around, and slaps me right across the face. Right in front of the officers. I think I lost a few brain cells just from the contact. Of course, the police officers drag her away. I’m pressing charges for assault and harassment. She’s also getting charged for disorderly conduct and obstructing justice as she tried to run from the police car.

Yikes! Doing something like that takes a lot of nerve.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who gave her phone number to be friendly to a guest, but immediately wished she could take it back.

Let’s check out if the readers over at Reddit have ever encountered something like this before.

This reader compliments her writing.

Here’s someone who would threaten to sue.

This person doesn’t understand the whole situation.

For this person, she did the right thing pressing charges.

It sounds like that manager was under a lot of pressure and snapped.

Of course, that’s not an excuse for her behavior, because there is none, but why else would someone just act like that?

Most people can hear “no” without trying to turn it into a police matter and completely humiliating themselves in public. And the fact that she kept escalating things after knowing she was wrong makes the whole situation even worse.

Let’s hope she’s never a manager again.