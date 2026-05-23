A Conversation Between a Café Manager and a Regular Customer Turned Into Something Much Deeper

After working at the same business long enough, you start building relationships with regular customers.

Today, we’ll meet a cafe manager who always looked forward to seeing one particular regular because of how kind and warm the woman was every time she stopped by. After disappearing for a while due to health issues, the customer finally returned and opened up about feeling forgotten by her own family.

As the conversation became more emotional, it led to a sweet moment that changed the rest of the day for the cafe manager.

Read on for the whole story.

A customer asked me to be her daughter today I (21 F) work at a local cafe as the manager and barista. Today was a slow Saturday because the town is recovering from a snowstorm, so I really wasn’t expecting many people to stop in. One of my regulars, let’s call her B (I’d say she’s in her 60s-70s), came in after not being in for a while. I’m always happy to see her because she’s just a really kind woman and makes me feel loved.

At first, the customer didn’t think she would remember her.

Anyways, B comes in and asks for her regular latte and then tells me, “You probably don’t even remember because it’s been so long since I’ve been in,” but of course I remembered. Genuinely, it’s hard to forget a lot of regular orders. I told her that I couldn’t forget. As I started making her latte, she was frantically looking through her wallet for a gift card. I asked her how she’s been because it had been a while since I’ve seen her.

Then, B started talking about her family.

B then told me that she has been doing “******,” and she opened up to me and said she’s been having health problems and been in and out of the hospital and such. Then B proceeded to talk about how upset she is because her daughter and grandchildren don’t reach out to her at all. She also mentioned that she found out through Facebook posts that she’s going to be a great-grandmother. She wished someone had told her, and didn’t have to find out through Facebook. Now, I’m not sure what kind of relationship they all have, but she constantly tries to reach out to her kids, invites them out to lunch, etc.

B started crying, and I asked her if she wanted a hug before she left. B, of course, said yes.

They shared a hug and the whole thing left her feeling pretty good.

I walked out from behind my counter and I hugged her, and she told me she loved me and then B looks at me and asks ,“Will you be my daughter??” I told her I’d love to.

B told me if I wanted to start calling her “Mimi” that she’d love that. Yes, I do have my own biological parents but some relationships and friendships I’ve made just through my job just mean the world to me, genuinely. B is a wonderful lady.

It was a bright spot in her day.

Before she left the shop today, I told her it was really nice to see her again. After she left, my day honestly just went so much better and I really hope hers did too. I will also be referring to her as “Mimi” from now on. I am also thinking of making some apple fritters and jelly donuts for her because those are her favorite.

Awww! What a sweet customer interaction.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who gave her phone number to be friendly to a guest, but immediately wished she could take it back.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about this story.

These are nice words.

This woman will say a prayer for her.

According to this comment, all people want is love.

Here’s something she should consider.

After hearing stories like this, it becomes pretty obvious why so many people grow attached to their favorite regular customers.

This older woman clearly needed kindness and connection, and the cafe manager gave her exactly that during a difficult time.

What most people don’t realize is that small things like remembering someone’s order, asking how they’re doing, or offering a hug can genuinely make someone feel seen when they need it the most.

The world needs more people like both of them.