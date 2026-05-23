“They’re Just Chairs:” Tenant Laughs Off Manager’s Design Demands Until She Threatens to Evict Him

Some people get a tiny bit of authority and suddenly start acting like they own the place.

Today, we meet a tenant who rented the same house for eight years without problems. The owners liked him; the previous property manager never had complaints, and inspections always went smoothly.

But that all changed when a new property manager showed up for an inspection and decided his old armchairs were apparently unacceptable.

In reality, there was nothing really wrong with the armchairs; she just didn’t like them.

Things went downhill fast after she told him to get rid of them and hinted that her opinion could affect whether he gets to stay there in the future.

Read on to see how he feels about the whole thing.

AITA for laughing and telling my property manager to get *******? I’m a model tenant. Always paid my rent on time, I’m a bit neurotic when it comes to cleaning. I’m quiet and respectful, and I’ve been renting this house for 8 years. The owners adore me. My old property manager was a peach to deal with, but she moved on to a different company. I met my new property manager this morning when she came around to do an inspection.

He took the day off to meet her for the first time.

I took the day off work because I wanted to meet her and it was going well until she passed me the report saying that everything looked good, but I had to remove the two armchairs in the living room. I asked what was wrong with them and she said that they were ‘ratty and an eyesore.’ The said armchairs in question I’ve had for 3 years however I got them off a friend who didn’t want them anymore. The leather is worn and torn, they’re an awful shade of green/brown and yeah, they’re ugly, but they’re the most comfortable armchairs I’ve ever sank into. They don’t smell or anything either.

He explained that they’ve never been an issue before.

I told her they’ve never been an issue before and the previous manager had shown photos of the living room to the owners and they’d never said anything either. She was kind of rude and snapped saying that (old manager) isn’t the property manager now, but she is and that I should take her advice because she can and will feed back everything to the owners. I dunno if it was a power trip or something that she was on but I scoffed/laughed at her and said, “Yeah, nah, get *******.”

They did not end on a good note.

I kinda did it without thinking and then followed up with, “Sorry but your job is to make sure the house is being maintained, not to come in and tell me to ditch my stuff.” The inspection ended on a sour note obviously, and she ended with, “If those arm chairs are here next inspection then I’ll follow it up with the owners. Just remember that my feedback is a deciding factor in whether or not you continue to stay here.” Bit rude. Didn’t think much of it. Told my mum who said I was unnecessarily rude though so that brings me here. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why he snapped at her, but maybe that wasn’t the best way to handle it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about the whole thing.

Getting ahead of it is probably a good option.

Here’s another reader who thinks he needs to contact the owners.

This person doesn’t think he was in the wrong.

For this reader, it sounds like a power trip.

The property manager sounds like she got way too comfortable trying to control things that were none of her business.

Her job is to make sure the property is being maintained properly, not to walk into someone’s home and start criticizing their furniture choices because she personally does not like how something looks.

Yet, at the same time, saying what he said probably didn’t help the situation much either.

Still, threatening someone’s housing situation over a couple of ugly armchairs is ridiculous.