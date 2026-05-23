A Loan Request Involving the FBI Leads to Family Conflict Over a Financial Decision

Every family seems to have at least one crazy family member. It could be an uncle, sibling, parent, or cousin, but there’s probably someone you can think of in your family who is either a bit of a black sheep or is someone you don’t really trust.

In this story, one woman describes her sister-in-law in a way that I can tell that the sister-in-law is clearly the black sheep of the family. However, the sister-in-law, who is her husband’s half-sister, really cares about her little brother, the woman’s husband.

At least, that’s one excuse she gives when she comes to them asking to borrow money for an urgent situation that she only gives vague details about, such as possible prison time if she doesn’t pay.

Now, the wife is upset that the husband gave his sister the money, and the husband isn’t sure if he made the right decision or not. Keep reading for all the details.

AITAH for not wanting to give my SIL more money even if it means she “goes to prison for years”? In the middle of the night last night my (29f) husband (30m) got a text from his half sister (50f) asking us to loan her $1000 for her to pay a fine before tomorrow. My husband called her this morning to make sure it was really her asking for the money and that she didn’t have her phone stolen or anything crazy. It was really her but when he pressed her for more information she said she couldn’t tell him any more because “the FBI is involved” and she needs to pay this money to an attorney to clear her name before she can say anything else. Husband ended up sending her the money despite my reservations because he said she’s never asked for anything from us before and she’s never lied to him that he knows of. She claims she will be able to pay us back later next week.

They really couldn’t loan her any more money.

This afternoon she texts him again, freaking out and saying “they” added an additional $300 late fee that she also can’t pay. We figure she could ask someone else and don’t want to send her more because the first payment was really stretching it for us. I am a SAHM with our baby (1f) My husband’s full time job has been incredibly slow lately and we have several animals that we have to care for so money has been extremely tight lately. It was a miracle we even had enough this week to loan her that much money and still pay for groceries/diapers this week. An additional $300 would be cutting into what we need for basic necessities at this point.

She claims she can’t ask anyone else for help.

My husband asked her how much trouble she’d be in if she doesn’t pay before tomorrow and if there’s possible jail time involved. She said she could be facing years of jail time if she doesn’t pay. We suggested she reach out to one of their other brothers who she is close with and who is doing well financially but she said my husband is the only one SIL is okay with knowing about this situation because of how crazy it is. If I was facing years of incarceration, I wouldn’t be worried about people knowing my situation if they could help.

She’s wondering what is really going on.

Now my husband is questioning if he did the right thing giving her any money in the first place and if he did the right thing saying we couldn’t send more. I’m angry that he sent the first $1000 because I don’t believe her. Is this some kind of weird test? Mental breakdown? What kind of situation would the FBI be involved but there’s no public record that I can find of anything happening? Husband is questioning her but he loves his sister and thinks I am being an AH for being so skeptical of her and angry that he sent any money at all.

Here’s some more context.

I am pretty ticked off that money was sent without my explicit “yes” to that decision and I am very against sending more. AITAH? For added context: SIL recently separated from her husband (who I personally like more than her) because of “reasons she can’t say” until she’s officially divorced. SIL is extremely enmeshed with my husband and says he’s her favorite baby brother. She plans on giving him the old family farm where their ancestors originally settled in another state that her family currently owns. She also seems to think she will be coming to our state to live with us and have us take care of her when she’s old, which I am definitely not on board with. She doesn’t have any issues with drugs or alcohol, the only thing we can think of is a possible gambling debt but that is a pretty big stretch.

This isn’t the first annoying thing the SIL has done.

I also don’t have the best relationship with her for the following reasons: -She’s constantly trauma dumping on my husband to the point where he puts off her calls and texts for months -She always has some crazy sob story going on in her life so she’s perpetually a victim -She refuses to go to therapy despite having such a supposedly traumatic life

The SIL has been crazy since before even meeting OP.

-When I first started dating my husband she said she wanted to talk to me to see if I was “good enough” for her baby brother (newsflash: no one is good enough for him in her eyes which she let me know) -We’ve only met in person twice and the first time we met she was really cold towards me but the next day she was crying and apologized to me because apparently I was “not at all a total witch” because an ex family member (Husbands brothers ex wife) and told her I was talking bad about her when I hadn’t even spoken to her or met her before so SIL had preemptively decided to hate me. We are friendly and have talked a few times through the years but TBH I don’t really care about her situation when I have a family that needs every penny right now.

I’m not sure what the SIL is up to, but I wouldn’t want to give her any money either until/unless she said exactly what was going on.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

Scam alert!

This person thinks the SIL is being scammed.

Another person doesn’t think they’ll get their money back.

There are really only two options.

They should ask the SIL for details. Why does she think she needs to pay this money? Who is she paying this money to? Why exactly does she think she could go to jail? I agree with the last comment that either the sister is scamming them or is the victim of a scam, and I would be more likely to think that she’s the victim of a scam.

If she has never done anything like this before, she probably isn’t suddenly trying to scam them; however, considering how she turned on OP before even meeting her because of something someone else said, it seems that she’s likely to be gullible.

Either way, they definitely shouldn’t give her more money.