Catholic School Principal Tries To Convince Boy To Cut His Long Hair, But Even After Changing The Rules, The Principal Still Doesn’t Win

Imagine being a boy with long hair, but your school principal hates your long hair and tries everything, including detention, to get you to cut it. Would you cave and cut your hair, or would you find joy in not complying with the principal’s demands?

In this story, one person tells us all about his dad and his dad’s long hair. The school principal wanted him to cut his hair, but he refused. Then the rules changed.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

You want my dad to cut his hair? He’ll comply So, as per the title not my story but one of my dad’s. When he was a teenager, he was attending a catholic school in Bogota. Been the 70’s and him been a young hippie, he had very long hair and the school board let it slide for two years without bothering him about it. But along came the new principal and alas, he was having none of it.

The principal tried everything he could think of to get OP’s dad to cut his hair.

At first, he tried to talk my father into cutting it, using arguments like the lack of interest girls would have in a hairy and a bit messy lad or the fact that Jesus like his children to be neat. But my father didn’t oblige. So very soon, the principal started to talk about expulsion (no clear school rules about it) and how my father was going to end up in hell with that rebellious attitude. At first, my dad played it humble, not saying a word other than yes and of course everytime he would ran into that guy. Doing every punishment and detention with a sweet smile. Eyes to the ground, gentle voice and always agreeing to the principal’s almost daily rants.

OP’s dad knew just what to say to the principal.

So one day, after weeks of that dance, the principal finally thinks of asking my dad why in name of god won’t he cut his hair. And here, the genius answers that the name of god is exactly that. Because he loves Jesus so much and wants to honor his faith, he keep his hair long, the same way the lord did. Catholic school, remember? That little rat was and still is a ferocious atheist. So, here we are. The principal seems to be defeated and my dad is gloating.

Then, the rules changed.

Three weeks goes by. Until one day, new school policy, all the boys should have the hair at max 5 cm long or not be allowed in. And guess what? At the gates was the hellish principal, with a smirk on his face, waiting for my dad. He wins. Or does he? Here comes the malicious compliance.

OP’s dad decided to mess with the principal.

Since the new rules stated a maximun lenght but no minimum, my father decided to go with a full Yul Brinner. Not a single hair left on that coco head of his. Bald as an eagle. And to ad more outrage to the insult, he make that skull shine like a disco ball. Oils are the secret… Anyway, to the next morning.

Let’s see how the principal reacts!

Again, the principal is at the gates, waiting for my dad. The one sees the other. But the bright smile on my father lips and the suspicuos hat on his head seems to alarm the principal. Whom ask to that thing to be removed. And here, with the glorious sunshine of the colombian morning reflecting light all over his skull, appears my dad bald shiny head.

This is funny!

An important information I forgot, the pricipal was also bald like a rock. Just not by choice. The redness appearing slowly on the principal face, proptly followed by a defeated look on his eyes still makes my father giggle like a child more than 50 years later.

OP’s dad was certainly good at annoying the school principal! I’m surprised he’d be willing to shave his head after having long hair all that time, but I guess not letting the principal win was more important than hair.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s how it works in Mexico.

One person points out images of Jesus with long hair.

Here’s another comment about Jesus having long hair.

This does seem like the kind of thing OP’s dad would say.

He was not going to let the principal win!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a boy who moved out of his dad’s house after his new partner started issuing demands.