Her HOA Showed Up to Evaluate Whether Her Home Needed Painting — She Confronted Them — Now She Feels Guilty About It

Have you ever been really frustrated with someone, told them how you feel and then had second thoughts, wondering if it would’ve been better just to stay quiet?

The person who wrote this story is dealing with that exact situation, but the people he confronted represent the neighborhood’s HOA. With that in mind, I don’t think confronting them about anything they’re doing is a bad idea. HOAs are known for being super picky and looking for excuses to fine their members.

Keep reading for all the details and to see if you think this person did anything wrong by speaking up.

AITA for telling my dad’s HOA this isn’t a good time to be checking houses ? I rarely confront people or speak up. However, today two people in my dad’s neighborhood were walking house to house checking the houses for paint or if they needed repairs. For some reason it really really bothered me. My dad has already talked to them and said the house had been painted.

Keep in mind that this happened in 2020.

A few moments later I walked out and I said “Hey there, I’m not trying to be rude but we’re in the middle of a recession and pandemic. Is this the best time to be doing this ? We don’t know what’s going on in people’s lives.” They seemed really annoyed and said the neighborhood would be evaluated soon and they asked people at the HOA meeting if they needed help (I kind of wonder how many people would speak up at an HOA meeting and said they needed financial support.) I said “okay that’s good , this was just on my mind, have a good day.”

OP is really overthinking this.

I know this seems so small , but I was shaking when I came inside. This happened hours ago and I feel so guilty and wish I didn’t say anything. I’m used to feeling a lot of guilt, but I’m not sure if I should feel guilty for this or not. AITA ?

Let it go. It’s no big deal. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

I love this person’s names for the HOA board members.

Another person is on OP’s side.

This person thinks OP made a good point.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who stopped salting his neighbors’ driveways when they wouldn’t stop driving through his yard.

Another person thinks OP could apologize, but I don’t think there’s any reason to apologize.

He has nothing to apologize for. It doesn’t sound like he was mean or rude. He just expressed his opinion and made a valid point. The HOA is doing what it does best, being annoying and way too critical. They need to back off.

It doesn’t sound like anyone is actually upset about anything. He needs to stop feeling guilty about something that’s honestly no big deal.

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