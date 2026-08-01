“I’m Not a Short-Order Cook”: Mom Pushes Back After Husband Demands His Own Custom Dinner Every Night

Sometimes not finding a middle ground with your spouse on day to day activities can really make things bad!

This woman shares how she didn’t see eye to eye with her husband on their eating habits.

Check out how the issue escalated!

AITAH for cooking food that makes my husband feel sick I 38(f) am married to B, 50(m). We met at work, and have been together for 14 years. We both work full time, make the same salary, and contribute to the household expenses 50-50. In the beginning, we cooked most meals together and did most of the clean up together.

Things were great with them at first…

After we had our first child 6 years into the relationship, B dealt with some mental health issues that were not present before the child, so I took on most of the childcare and household duties to help take as much stress off him as possible. During COVID shutdown, B developed an eating disorder and would go days without eating, which continues today. He stopped eating lots of foods at this time like red meat, milk, bread, beans, all veggies because they make him feel sick. Even looking at food sometimes makes him feel sick. Things never returned to baseline, and now I do 100% of cooking and 90% of cleaning, and 75% childcare when the kids are home from school.

UH OH…

He no longer eats the meals I make and instead opts to eat protein bars, plain rice with butter, chips, and ice cream for meals after the rest of us eat. Sometimes he will add some of what I make but not always. My oldest son has multiple severe food allergies (4 of the major ones) so I cook all his meals— no take out. I frequently (weekly or every other week) make a roast chicken and veggies with rice, and after we eat dinner that night, I debone it and make a broth in the slow cooker so I can make soup the next day with the left overs as this is one of my son’s favorite meals. This was fine for years, then one day about a year ago B told me the vinegar smell makes him feel sick. I thought he meant just that time, but when I made it again he woke me up in the middle of the night because the smell bothered him so much. I asked him if I could try it again without using vinegar to make the broth, and he initially said it was better but now I get the same reaction I got before.

She’s having to work extra to make arrangements for everyone!

I’ve now stopped making broth every time I cook chicken, but the kids and I have been sick and really wanted some soup, so I make it again last night and he just yells at me in front of the kids that I don’t care about him and I don’t consider him because I know how gross the smell is to him and it makes him want to puke. My son is so limited in what he can eat and I take a lot of time and effort to make food that is healthy and tasty. I’m not wiling to lose another “safe” meal for him and I also don’t want to add more store bought components.

That’s INSANE!

While I appreciate that the smell makes my husband feel sick, I just can’t keep up with the amount of things he doesn’t like or won’t eat, and I’m so tired of trying to manage everyone all the time that at this point i just want to make whatever I can for the other 3 people in the house. So, AITAH for continuing to cook food when it’s smell makes my husband sick to his stomach?

OUCH! That sounds like a lot of work!

Why would the husband not pitch in at all?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this woman is not at fault here!

This user has an important question for this wife!

This user knows children should always be a priority!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who got family pushback after gifting jewelry to her stepdaughter.

This user thinks the husband might need to see a therapist for his behavior.

That’s right! This user wants this lady to know a simple fact!

Somebody needs to have a serious conversation here!

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