Chinese Restaurant Worker Tried To Explain Why A Customer’s Food Was Taking Longer Than Others Who Ordered After Him, But The Customer Said “You People” And Claimed Discrimination

Some people decide they’re being wronged before they’re willing to hear why.

So, what would you do if a customer got upset because people after him in line got their food before he did, but then he refused to listen to the reasoning? Would you keep trying to politely explain? Or would you eventually lose your cool and let him know how you really feel?

In the following story, one restaurant worker finds himself in this situation and can only take so much. Here’s what happened.

Customer unironically said “this is America” and “you people” over his food not being ready My workplace is a Chinese restaurant that specializes in Hong Kong-style BBQ meats (think roast duck, BBQ pork/char siu, etc.). If you’ve ever been/seen one, we have all the meats literally hanging in a glass box for customers to see. This customer didn’t order any BBQ items. They just ordered generic kung pao/orange chicken. After he ordered, two more customers came in and also ordered within a few minutes. Both customers ordered BBQ items. One of them exclusively BBQ, and the other had an additional order of veggies.

He finally spoke up.

Naturally, these customers’ orders were handed off more quickly because, again, the meats are already cooked and literally on display — they just need to be cut and packed. His food was 2/3 done by the time we handed off to the other customers. But this evidently rubbed him the wrong way, so he was already mumbling stuff under his breath. Finally, he speaks up, saying he deserves his money back and that they got their orders first. Both my boss and I attempted to explain the whole BBQ vs kitchen entrees thing (and very nicely might I add), but dude cut us off and said, “I don’t wanna hear it.”

Then, the customer got even more rude.

Then he mumbled some more stuff before randomly saying, “This is America”… I mean yeah it is, but how is that relevant? At this point, my boss is visibly upset and firmly points out that, again, he ordered different things. Then he hits us with the good ol’ “You people,” and then even tries to claim we were discriminating against him (the other customers happened to be Asian).

At this point, he was upset and went off on the customer.

I was done with the guy right about here and just went off on him. I pointed out how he’s been rude and disrespectful with us from the get-go, that he’s not even letting us reply/explain. He said “freedom of speech” somewhere along the way, so I said it right back. His concern was an objectively reasonable one. Anyone would question why people behind them are getting something first. But he automatically decided that no reason was good enough, there was no point in hearing us out, and that resorting to racial insults was the way to go. Down to the lowest circle with losers like that.

Yikes! He sounds like a terrible customer.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit would’ve responded to him.

Just one phrase, and this person is done.

Here’s someone who knows the type.

All this person can picture is a temper tantrum.

For this reader, freedom of speech goes both ways.

He needs to calm himself and listen when people speak to him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.