Client Kept Requesting Changes and Denying It Later, so Employees Stopped Following Up

When somebody at works ask for an unofficial change in computer systems, know that it is a red flag!

This employee shares how a customer requested something they couldn’t carry out.

A tale of 2 screens Back at a MSP I worked at, we had a customer that had a room with 2 computers. Let’s call these 2 computers computer A and computer B. Each computer had a single monitor connected to a single monitor arm.

This is where it gets tricky…

The customer, let’s just call them Jean, requested a quote to change computer A to have dual screens, so we quote them for an extra screen, dual monitor arm and 1 hour Labor (the minimum for on-site visits) to swap out the single monitor arm for a dual monitor arm, move the existing screen over and install the extra screen. Jean accepts the quote, we negotiate a day to do the job when Jean is away for the day and hence the room is also free and I attend and do the job on the scheduled day. Right at the end, basically as the job is done and I’m packing up, someone pops in and says “Oh, great, the second screen is here, but it’s actually meant to go on that computer” gesturing to computer B. I check the request and confirm this is for computer A and demonstrate this to that person.

UH OH…

“Ahh yep, Jean and I were discussing this the other day and originally It was going to be computer A, but we decided it would be best on computer B. Jean must have told you the wrong computer. It’s meant to be on computer B. Can you please change it to computer B?”. Jean is away for the day, So I can’t verify it with Jean. I just take this person’s word for it. A little annoying, but I reverse the install I just did, then do it on computer B. So now computer B has the dual screens and the dual monitor arm. All up, the job now took a bit over 90 minutes, but we quoted for, and only charge for 60 minutes.

Things start getting weirder…

The next day Jean is back. Jean emails us and askes why computer B has the 2 screens when it was asked to be on computer A. Of course I get asked about it and mention that someone, who I don’t know their name, mentioned it was intended for computer B. Not getting this person’s name was a fault on my part. We reply to Jean’s email and tell her that someone we don’t know the name of mentioned it was meant to be on computer B instead. Jean disputes this. Jean mentions she wouldn’t know who would have said this, but it was quoted and accepted for computer A, not B, and as such we should come out to fix this at no cost.

That’s INSANE!

We agree. I attend that afternoon and swap the dual screens and arm back to computer A, which is 90 minutes of unbillable time plus the cost of a trip out there. My boss is a little annoyed at me I cost him unbillable time, but understanding that these things happen. A few days later we get an email from Jean. Jean mentions that she has been made aware that “Roger” let us know on the day we installed the dual screen that Roger made the tech (i.e. me) aware that the dual screen was meant to be installed on computer B. As we were aware of this, and the dual screen was installed on computer A, we will need to swap this to computer B at no charge to them.

Finally things got better!

My boss clearly remembers Jean’s dispute before so replies back giving her 2 options Option 1 – We can gladly swap this over at no charge. However, as this now demonstrates a previous dispute was based on an claim that is now disproven, we first want to charge for the 90 minutes for the time taken to resolve the dispute. (Previous email attached) Option 2 – We completed the job exactly as requested in writing. To change these over will be a new job and we quote you 90 minutes. Jean took Option 3 – don’t reply. We never followed this up further as it wasn’t really worth the effort, but for this client, all future requests needed to be in writing. We were extra sure to do exactly as requested.

GEEZ! That sounds annoying!

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this instances are always a pain to deal with…

This user doesn’t work on anything that’s not formally documented!

That’s right! This user understands the importance of the job!

This user pretends to not know anything when they are asked to make changes.

This user already sensed the trouble!

Somebody learned their lesson with this one!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.