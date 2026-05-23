Patient Complains About “Energy” in Clinic Waiting Room, Hands Receptionist a Full Redesign Plan

Some customer interactions are so bizarre that they leave you wondering if the person is actually messing with you.

Imagine a patient at your workplace was complaining that the “energy” of the waiting room felt wrong, and then began rearranging furniture while other people were sitting there. Would you take them seriously? Or would you consider there might be a chance it was an elaborate joke?

In the following story, one clinic receptionist found herself in this situation, and it wasn’t a joke. Here’s what happened.

The energy of our waiting room was off I work in a small clinic, and we share the building with another practice. They let us seat our patients in their waiting room. One day, I hear the doorbell go, so I press the buzzer to let them in. After about half a minute, I don’t see anyone appear, so I go open the door myself to see a patient standing there looking down his nose at me and frowning.

Apparently, he had seen the sign.

The main door has a big plaque that says, “When you hear the buzz, please push the door.” So, I make a light-hearted, “Oh, the door can get stuck sometimes.” And he says, “No, I read the sign. However, it’s incorrect. It sounds more like a drone than a buzz, so you should get that changed.” I was a bit taken aback, but said sure, “We’ll look into it for you (it couldn’t sound any less like a drone, btw)” I tell him to take a seat in the waiting room, and someone will be with him shortly.

Then, he came and got her again.

A few minutes later, he pops his head into my office and tells me to come to the waiting room immediately. Once we get there, I’m like, “Is everything alright, sir? Are you wanting a tea or a coffee?” And he turns around and says, “Your waiting room is all wrong. The energy is totally off, and you need to move everything around now.” I am now trying to work out if he is having a laugh or if he is genuinely upset with the layout. It’s a lovely waiting room with big tall chairs and a chesterfield sofa, big TV, wall of fridges, etc. So, I said, “I’m not sure what you want me to do, as it’s not really our waiting room. We are just allowed to use it.”

She tried to explain that they didn’t own the waiting room.

He then said, “Right. That’s it! I’ll have to do it myself,” and started trying to move the furniture and asking the patients already sat down to move. I basically had to go get one of the managers of the other practice to calm him down and stop him from moving things around. They seated him in a separate room to avoid further upsetting the other clients. Before he left that day, he handed me a very detailed plan that he drew of what the waiting room SHOULD look like. I pinned it up on the wall so I can reminisce.

Wow! He was determined to get his way.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this man.

Well, that’s a fancy way to say it.

This reader wants to see the drawing.

Here’s someone else who wants to see it.

According to this comment, there may have been something going on with the man.

All’s well that ends well. At least he quieted down and resorted to a drawing.