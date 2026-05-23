May 22, 2026 at 9:21 pm

Patient Complains About “Energy” in Clinic Waiting Room, Hands Receptionist a Full Redesign Plan

by Heather Hall

Clinical receptionist smiling while remembering a story

Unsplash

Some customer interactions are so bizarre that they leave you wondering if the person is actually messing with you.

Imagine a patient at your workplace was complaining that the “energy” of the waiting room felt wrong, and then began rearranging furniture while other people were sitting there. Would you take them seriously? Or would you consider there might be a chance it was an elaborate joke?

In the following story, one clinic receptionist found herself in this situation, and it wasn’t a joke. Here’s what happened.

The energy of our waiting room was off

I work in a small clinic, and we share the building with another practice. They let us seat our patients in their waiting room.

One day, I hear the doorbell go, so I press the buzzer to let them in.

After about half a minute, I don’t see anyone appear, so I go open the door myself to see a patient standing there looking down his nose at me and frowning.

Apparently, he had seen the sign.

The main door has a big plaque that says, “When you hear the buzz, please push the door.”

So, I make a light-hearted, “Oh, the door can get stuck sometimes.”

And he says, “No, I read the sign. However, it’s incorrect. It sounds more like a drone than a buzz, so you should get that changed.”

I was a bit taken aback, but said sure, “We’ll look into it for you (it couldn’t sound any less like a drone, btw)”

I tell him to take a seat in the waiting room, and someone will be with him shortly.

Then, he came and got her again.

A few minutes later, he pops his head into my office and tells me to come to the waiting room immediately.

Once we get there, I’m like, “Is everything alright, sir? Are you wanting a tea or a coffee?”

And he turns around and says, “Your waiting room is all wrong. The energy is totally off, and you need to move everything around now.”

I am now trying to work out if he is having a laugh or if he is genuinely upset with the layout. It’s a lovely waiting room with big tall chairs and a chesterfield sofa, big TV, wall of fridges, etc.

So, I said, “I’m not sure what you want me to do, as it’s not really our waiting room. We are just allowed to use it.”

She tried to explain that they didn’t own the waiting room.

He then said, “Right. That’s it! I’ll have to do it myself,” and started trying to move the furniture and asking the patients already sat down to move.

I basically had to go get one of the managers of the other practice to calm him down and stop him from moving things around. They seated him in a separate room to avoid further upsetting the other clients.

Before he left that day, he handed me a very detailed plan that he drew of what the waiting room SHOULD look like.

I pinned it up on the wall so I can reminisce.

Wow! He was determined to get his way.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this man.

Well, that’s a fancy way to say it.

Energy 3 Patient Complains About “Energy” in Clinic Waiting Room, Hands Receptionist a Full Redesign Plan

This reader wants to see the drawing.

Energy 1 Patient Complains About “Energy” in Clinic Waiting Room, Hands Receptionist a Full Redesign Plan

Here’s someone else who wants to see it.

Energy 2 Patient Complains About “Energy” in Clinic Waiting Room, Hands Receptionist a Full Redesign Plan

According to this comment, there may have been something going on with the man.

Energy Patient Complains About “Energy” in Clinic Waiting Room, Hands Receptionist a Full Redesign Plan

All’s well that ends well. At least he quieted down and resorted to a drawing.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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