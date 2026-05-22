“Look at Her Behavior:” Bystander Stuns Aggressive Shopper Who Was Harassing an Elderly Cashier

Some customers are so delusional that they think everyone around them is okay with treating workers badly.

Today, we meet a former retail employee who was standing in line at a craft store when a customer started arguing with an elderly cashier over shopping bags.

The cashier explained she couldn’t use certain bags behind the register, but the customer kept getting more irritated and started looking around the checkout line for support.

That turned out to be a mistake.

Read on to see what happened next.

belittle the cashier and look to me for support? I worked retail on and off for a period of about 6 years before and during college. I know all about difficult customers. One day, I was in Jofab as a customer (never worked there), and the lady in front of me was buying fake flowers. As they’re wrapping up the transaction, the elderly cashier tells the middle-aged woman checking out that they don’t have any large bags to use.

The customer clearly wants her to join in and agree.

MAW is obviously annoyed. She sees large bags behind the EC and demands that she use those. EC says she’s not allowed to take those bags for whatever reason. I’m not sure why that would ever happen, but maybe her manager is awful. MAW starts huffing and puffing and looks to me for support a few times. Then she decides to be super mean to EC and goes, “If you can’t give me a bigger bag, then just return it all right now!” So she dumps out the bag of flowers and has EC return it.

Fed up, she told the woman exactly what she thought.

As she’s returning it, MAW keeps huffing and eye rolling, looking back at me to support her. She says something to me like, “Can you believe this?” And I look at her and no lie, say, “Can I believe that a grown woman is acting like a child and being extremely disrespectful to this cashier? No, I can’t! I was raised to respect my elders, but obviously, you weren’t. Stop looking back at me to take your side because there’s no way that’s going to happen. You’re extremely rude.” That lady didn’t say a peep after and scurried out with her head between her tail. EC thanked me and gave me a coupon for my purchase. My favorite moment in retail, though I wasn’t working at the time!

Bravo! It’s always amazing seeing another customer speak up and defend the cashier.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about it.

This person thinks that happens all the time.

Well, okay, then.

Here’s someone who welcomes that behavior in front of them.

At that rate, they could just empower the cashiers to handle their own conflicts.

Most people act like this because they’ve gotten away with it before.

And what’s worse is that most customers standing nearby tend to stay quiet because nobody really wants to get involved in a stranger’s meltdown in a checkout line.

Unfortunately for her, though, every once in a while, someone actually peaks up.

And when that happens, people like this usually fold pretty quickly.