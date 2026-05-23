A Chance Encounter Years Later Turns Awkward Between a Woman and Her Former Bully

Some people spend years imagining what they would say if they ever ran into the person who made junior high miserable, but for this woman, it actually happened!

Picture this: A small private school, two boys who made it their business to mock and exclude her, and one of them who extended the behavior all the way to their shared church on weekends.

Years later, home from college for a visit, she found him waiting for her family’s table at a restaurant after dropping out of school.

So she saw her chance to return the cruelty and didn’t look back.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH to my junior high bully This actually happened over a decade ago. When I (now 27F) was in junior high, there were 2 guys who would pick on me.

But before long, lots of other kids would join in too.

They would make rude remarks about me and also preyed on the fact that I was very sheltered. The hardest part wasn’t even that they picked on me. Our private school was very small — between 7th and 8th grade there were only 7 or 8 students. So when the 2 guys would pick on me, all but maybe one of the others would also join in, or at the very least, laugh along.

Even when she was away from school, she couldn’t escape the torment.

Not helping the situation, one of the 2 guys — let’s call him Nate — also went to my church and did the same thing to me there. I was often left out of events and games because of this.

Soon her and Nate went their separate ways — and she took note.

Fast forward to freshman year of college: Nate dropped out (I don’t know the reason, but I’m suspecting grades — it definitely wasn’t health, family, or funds related) and moved onto his parents’ property. At the time he worked as a server at a restaurant. While I was visiting home for a weekend — I was attending college in a different state — I went to church with my parents.

So when they walked in and saw Nate, she didn’t hold back at all.

My parents took our family out to eat after, and Nate was our server. I don’t even remember what led up to it, but I said to him, “Yeah, I guess college was just too much for you, huh?” He chuckled and said yeah, and just walked away.

Her family cringed, but she felt as vindicated as ever.

My sister said I was way too harsh, but I really don’t see the problem. He made my life literal nightmare in junior high — I cried often because of things he’d say to me. This one little jab wasn’t even that hurtful, and he was already starting up his lawn care business, which took off the next year, and was only part-time at the restaurant. AITA?

Painful memories are hard to forget.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who met a customer outside of work, and now they can never go back to their old relationship.

What did Reddit think?

This user doesn’t understand how others seem to be missing the point so profoundly.

This user seems to think karma did its job here.

The people passing judgment clearly don’t know what it’s like to be bullied.

This user doesn’t see anything wrong with this situation.

She spent years in a school too small to escape, being mocked by someone who was so cruel they couldn’t even take weekends off from their torment.

So to retaliate, she makes one comment about college, and suddenly she’s the one who went too far? Not buying it.

He made her cry on a daily basis, and she made him briefly uncomfortable while he refilled the water glasses. Those two things aren’t really that comparable.

If anything, her family should be proud of her for finally standing up for herself.